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Meet Beth 2.0: After Chuck Grassley's Famous Vacuum Died, a Fellow Iowan Saved the Day

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 11, 2026 5:00 PM
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Meet Beth 2.0: After Chuck Grassley's Famous Vacuum Died, a Fellow Iowan Saved the Day
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Everyone knows Beth, the beloved Hoover vacuum that belonged to Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley. Every holiday, Beth made her obligatory appearance as the workhorse that kept Grassley's house clean for family and guests, and she had done so faithfully for decades.

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She was a staple of Grassley's holiday timeline.

And family reunions, too.

Sadly, on August 8, Beth vacuumed her last carpet, with an electrical problem making her unsafe to use. 

"U will see Beth no more," Grassley wrote on X. "See black that's from electrical sparks. It's not safe to use anymore. GOOD BYE BETH. U hv been a real workhorse ... I will miss u."

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X users mourned the passing of our beloved Beth, who worked in the Grassley home for 49 years.

But never fear, because an Iowan heard of Beth's demise and reached out to Grassley to offer him a newer Hoover who will become Beth 2.0

Grassley sounds so excited.

So are X users.

Imagine Beth 2.0 in the Oval Office.

Here's hoping Beth 2.0 serves as faithfully as her predecessor.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHUCK GRASSLEY | IOWA | WHITE HOUSE | X
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