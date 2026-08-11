Meet Beth 2.0: After Chuck Grassley's Famous Vacuum Died, a Fellow Iowan Saved the Day

Everyone knows Beth, the beloved Hoover vacuum that belonged to Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley. Every holiday, Beth made her obligatory appearance as the workhorse that kept Grassley's house clean for family and guests, and she had done so faithfully for decades.

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I usually send this picture of FAITHFUL BETH b4 starting the drudgery of getting farmhouse ready for the the family coming for thanksgiving BUT since Beth is 40/50 years old I’m sending when I’m done FAITHFUL BETH DELIVERED pic.twitter.com/A3w2SgxiX4 — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 27, 2024

She was a staple of Grassley's holiday timeline.

Beth I’m sorry I’m a day late putting u to work by vacuuming on Christmas pic.twitter.com/q1xvgcPq0y — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 25, 2025

And family reunions, too.

Once again Beth has performed wonderfully for family reunion If u knew Beth like I know Beth u would know the dependability I know pic.twitter.com/RGH0yGsMzD — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 7, 2025

Sadly, on August 8, Beth vacuumed her last carpet, with an electrical problem making her unsafe to use.

"U will see Beth no more," Grassley wrote on X. "See black that's from electrical sparks. It's not safe to use anymore. GOOD BYE BETH. U hv been a real workhorse ... I will miss u."

U willl see Beth no more See black that’s from electrical sparks. It’s not safe to use anymore. GOOD BYE BETH . U hv been a real workhorse. Ur namesake still is hard worker. I will miss u pic.twitter.com/Zu5dAtDyvZ — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 8, 2026

X users mourned the passing of our beloved Beth, who worked in the Grassley home for 49 years.

It’s a sad day at Grassley household…. For my 34 years and 15 yrs before that at my mother in law’s home Beth has worked dependably…. — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 8, 2026

But never fear, because an Iowan heard of Beth's demise and reached out to Grassley to offer him a newer Hoover who will become Beth 2.0

The American ppl are so caring. I hv offer of a used Hoover fr a good Iowan in Sioux City. IT WONT SURPRISE ANYBODY BUT I ACCEPTED. BETH IS BACK BUT NEWER MODEL — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 9, 2026

Grassley sounds so excited.

So are X users.

I'm genuinely so glad he is third in line for the presidency. https://t.co/TV09Hk9uOT — Joe (@electionsjoe) August 9, 2026

Imagine Beth 2.0 in the Oval Office.

WE HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE BACK. https://t.co/G8IiVfTHlp — jim (@gillisdriversed) August 9, 2026

Here's hoping Beth 2.0 serves as faithfully as her predecessor.

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