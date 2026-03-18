Here's the Democrats' New Shutdown Strategy: 'We're Making People Hurt'

We suppose this is the most honesty and candor we've ever seen from the Democratic Party. That self-described party of the working class has decided to no longer represent working class Americans — or any Americans — and have decided to go all-in on defending and supporting illegal aliens (including violent criminal illegal aliens) ahead of the midterms.

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Right now, the government is in a partial shutdown and has been for a month. That means TSA employees are not getting paid and security lines at airports are spilling out into the parking lots as travelers wait hours to get through checkpoints.

For Democrats, that pain is the point, and they're hoping by inflicting more of it on the American people, they'll get their way and Republicans will cave on defunding DHS and abolishing ICE.

"We're making people hurt" is a hell of a campaign ad for Republicans, though.

"We're making people hurt": Democrats adopt new tactic to win DHS shutdown fight https://t.co/YhysxEbm1s — Axios (@axios) March 18, 2026

Here's more:

House Democrats are launching a Hail Mary push to effectively end the Department of Homeland Security's now month-long shutdown by funding all of its sub-agencies except ICE and Customs and Border Protection. Why it matters: Democrats are feeling the heat as federal workers miss paychecks and DHS warns of airport closures. They hope their planned discharge petition will, at the very least, deflect blame onto Republicans. Many lawmakers also question whether keeping the agency shut down is meaningfully incentivizing the White House to negotiate in good faith on immigration enforcement reforms.

"It's not forcing any change," said Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.). "In the meantime, we're making people hurt. The long lines, that can't make us more popular."

"We're on the right side on ICE, but not on the rest."

They are not on the right side of ICE, either. By abolishing ICE and Border Protection, Democrats are allowing unfettered illegal immigration into our country and halting the deportations that Americans elected President Trump to carry out.

It's also a scam: ICE is fully funded through 2029, thanks to legislation passed in the summer of 2025. So even if Democrats don't fund ICE in this bill, the agency is still funded for three more years.

"We're the party of JOY!" https://t.co/sPA7gC0wlZ — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) March 18, 2026

That lasted about six seconds.

That's a very bold strategy. It will not work well for them.

Well, that’s what Democrats enjoying doing, hurting people, preferably physically, but they’ll settle for emotionally, mentally, financially. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) March 18, 2026

Every single Democratic Party policy is about inflicting pain on people so Democrats can increase their power.

When the ads run they'll say they were taken out of context. https://t.co/4SmmdtQALb — JWF (@JammieWF) March 18, 2026

Of course they will be. Remember, Democrats said they planned to use the last shutdown for political leverage, including leveraging the suffering of Americans, and this time, Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz said Democrats feel "serene" about this shutdown.

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The cruelty is the point. https://t.co/NLPLI2TNJi — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 18, 2026

For Democrats, it's always the point.

Democrats don’t need to hide it because it’s what their base wants. Your next door neighbor almost certainly hates your right wing guts. https://t.co/x0SdfDC8cL — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) March 18, 2026

This is accurate. There's a portion of the Democratic Party base, and some Never-Trumpers, who want to see conservatives and Republicans suffer for supporting President Trump.

The fact that they will boldly admit this because their supporters are dumb enough to continue to vote for them. https://t.co/DRGm8nDv6n — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) March 18, 2026

Their voters think this is resistance.

Hang it in the Louvre.

Sick. https://t.co/8ETZAQ0phU — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) March 18, 2026

It's very sick, but refreshingly revealing.

‘Making people hurt’ to protect illegal aliens.



The Democrat message for 2026.



Brilliant https://t.co/hkZq7xJPIo — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 18, 2026

Whoever told the Democrats that this was a winning strategy doesn't understand the American people. With the exception of the Leftist loon fringe, most of us do not approve of being used as political pawns, and we do not like it when the Democrats inflict pain on us for their gain.

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More than that, after years of seeing illegal immigrants kill our citizens, increase crime in our cities, and flout American laws, we're not going to look kindly on returning to the policies of the Biden years.

This will backfire on Democrats.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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