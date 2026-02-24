President Trump Honors Angel Families in Moving White House Remembrance Ceremony

Yesterday, President Trump hosted several Angel Families at the White House for a remembrance ceremony. Those Angel Families share a tragic link: they had loved ones killed by illegal immigrants.

President Trump said those families were not just victims of illegal immigrants, but of the politicians who prioritized open borders over American citizens.

.@POTUS participates in an Angel Families remembrance ceremony:



"Everyone in this room not only suffered an infinite loss; there were the victims of politicians who put the comfort of foreign criminals before the safety of American citizens & American patriots." pic.twitter.com/7c1CuArY9f — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 23, 2026

"We're gathered here today for a truly solemn occasion," President Trump said. "Throughout this hall I am joined by heartbroken Americans who have lost parents, siblings, children, grandchildren, and treasured loved ones to the scourge of illegal immigration. Let in by the past administration, millions and millions of people from jails, millions and millions of people from countries that we don't want to know about. Drug dealers, murderers; 11,888 murderers were allowed into our country by the Biden administration."

"These are the Angel Families that we love," President Trump continued. "That for decades our government betrayed and our media totally ignored, and I've seen it. When I first got involved with the Angel Families, we had a meeting, and it was so sad, and they got up and spoke, and the media literally just turned off the cameras; they didn't want to hear them."

"Everyone in this room not only suffered an infinite loss; there were the victims of politicians who put the comfort of foreign criminals before the safety of American citizens & American patriots," President Trump said. "Their stories were censored and suppressed like maybe almost never before so that the politicians could open our borders and allow our nation to be invaded."

President Trump also signed a Proclamation declaring February 22nd National Angel Family Day.

.@POTUS: In just a few moments, I'll officially sign a Proclamation that I've been waiting to sign for a long time... February 22nd is going to be National Angel Family Day. pic.twitter.com/CtnjUy4oNk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 23, 2026

"In just a few moments, I'll officially sign a Proclamation that I've been waiting to sign for a long time, including my first administration," President Trump said. "February 22nd is going to be National Angel Family Day. Very important. So many incredible family members and friends, parents and children. On February 22, two years ago, a brilliant 22-year-old nursing student named Laken Hope Riley went out for a run on a college campus in Georgia. Laken was viciously attacked, brutally beaten and murdered by an illegal alien gang member who the last administration heartlessly released into our country."

"Among the first bills I signed into law after taking office last year was the Laken Riley Act. So proud of it. To ensure illegal alien criminals are rapidly removed from the United States of America," President Trump continued. "That bill has already been really playing a big role in the life of our country. It's resulted in over 21,000 illegal alien arrests."

President Trump also attacked the media for ignoring Angel Families.

.@POTUS honors Angel Families at the White House:



We’re willing to tell the story that the news doesn’t want to hear, the Democrats don’t want to hear.. we want to stop murders and criminals from coming into our country... We appreciate the bravery of everybody in this room. pic.twitter.com/fTraV3ogaj — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 23, 2026

"We’re willing to tell the story that ... the news doesn’t want to hear it, the Democrats don’t want to hear it...we want to stop murders and criminals from coming into our country," President Trump said. "I watched the Mayor of Minneapolis, I watch these people saying 'We want to protect murderers.' I don't get it. Something's sick. They're sick."

"We appreciate the bravery of everybody in this room," President Trump added.

Several members of the Angel Families spoke as well. This includes Allyson Phillips, the mother of Laken Riley.

Allyson Phillips, whose daughter, 22-year old Laken Riley, was killed by an illegal alien while she was out for a run:



"If you've lived that nightmare that we have lived, you understand the importance of the job that [@POTUS is] doing in securing our nation and fighting for our… pic.twitter.com/JarUcVMIrC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 23, 2026

"I think that a lot of people feel like...President Trump is maybe different than the person I've gotten to know, and I just can't thank you enough," Phillips said. "You have said from the beginning, literally the day after this happened, that you would not forget about Laken. You weren't President at that time and you have not forgotten. You have fought a fight that most people would not want to have to fight."

"President Trump has...you are doing a thankless job that most people just wouldn't do and I just can't thank you enough. There are just not enough words to say...because if you've lived that nightmare that we have lived, you understand the importance of the job that he is doing in securing our nation and fighting for our families — because this could be any family."

Steven Ronnebeck's 21-year-old son Grant was shot and killed while working at a convenience store in Arizona. Ronnebeck spoke, too.

Steve Ronnebeck, whose 21-year-old son, Grant, was shot and killed while working at an Arizona convenience store:



"President Trump talked about Grant even before he was elected in 2016 — and finally, we had hope... Now, today, we are finally going to see that somebody's going to… pic.twitter.com/h79FaSoE5u — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 23, 2026

"I spent some time with President Trump at his first election. President Trump talked about Grant even before he was elected in 2016, and finally we had hope. We had hope that it was going to end," Ronnebeck said.

"We all sat around a table one day, during one of our visits to Washington, and again the word 'preventable' came up. All these deaths at the hands of illegal immigrants are preventable," Ronnebeck continued. "They could've been stopped. We could've done so much more and unfortunately, at the hands of an election we question, somebody took their foot off the brakes and put their foot on the accelerator to let these people into our country. And it wasn't just regular people. It was criminals, it was murderers, killers, rapists."

"And now, now today, we are finally going to see that somebody's going to remember all of our loved ones. They're going to remember the names and they're going to remember what we've all been through. Thank you, Mr. President," Ronnebeck added.

Marie Vega's son, Javier "Harvey" Vega Jr., was a Border Patrol Agent and a former U.S. Marine who was murdered by an illegal immigrant.

Angel Mom Marie Vega, mother of former U.S. Marine & Border Patrol Agent Javier Vega, Jr., tells the story of her son's murder:



"Thank God we have you in office. Without you, America, and the world, would not know the consequences of open borders." ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FMtLdtp76D — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 23, 2026

"President Trump, on behalf of my family and I, thank you for holding this beautiful remembrance in honor of our loved ones who were killed by illegal aliens," Vega said.

Vega recounted how her family was attacked by illegal immigrants as they were fishing in Santa Monica, Texas.

"We were ambushed by two illegal aliens with many priors," Vega said. "Without warning, they jumped out of their stolen vehicle with guns that were not supposed to be in their possession, in an attempt to steal two four-wheel drive vehicles. While trying to defend us, Harvey was shot in the chest and killed."

"My husband, Javier Sr., was shot in the back," Vega continued. "Remember, you all, children were there fishing with their friends. And they just kept shooting. You could hear the bullets just whizzing past you. Javier Sr. returned fire with his weapon, and I grabbed the AR that Harvey had attempted to defend us with and I returned fire as well. Had we not fired back, they would have killed everyone there, including the children, so there wouldn't be any witnesses."

"They killed an amazing man, a loving and honorable dad and husband. Thank God we have you in office. Without you, America, and the world, would not know the consequences of open borders," Vega told President Trump.

Laura Wilkerson's youngest son, Joshua, was beaten, tortured, strangled to death and his body was set on fire by an illegal alien.

Angel Mom Laura Wilkerson: "I met a man about 11 years ago who was running for office...he watched as the tears rolled down my face as I told him the story of how our youngest son, Joshua, was brutally beaten, tortured, strangled to death, and his body set on fire. The man next… pic.twitter.com/g2I4SyAd3L — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 23, 2026

"I met a man about 11 years ago who was running for office...he watched as the tears rolled down my face as I told him the story of how our youngest son, Joshua, was brutally beaten, tortured, strangled to death, and his body set on fire. The man next to me was President Trump," Wilkerson said. "He never, ever, looked away from my pain. He looked me straight in the eye and he said, 'I will never forget the story of your sweet son, and I will never give up fighting for the American family.'"

"I would ask that God breathe a fresh breath of air through this administration so that He would calm those spiritual battles and allow our President to continue to do the hard work," Wilkerson added.

"And I am just so incredibly grateful for the man who is in office who never quits," she continued. "He is sidelined so many times, but we know the man, Jesus, who can take care of that and we pray today in His name that He will sweep through this country and make it right again."

Rocky Jones was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant. His brother Jody spoke, too, and said he was was "sick and tired" of Democrats feeling sorry for the illegal immigrants.

Jody Jones, whose brother, Rocky, was shot and killed by an illegal: "I'm sick and tired of hearing these [Democrat] politicians stand up on these podiums and say how sorry they are for seeing these criminal illegal aliens being 'ripped apart' from their families. What about… pic.twitter.com/Ye99DXigz8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 23, 2026

"What I'm going to tell you is from my heart," Jones said, putting his prepared speech aside. "Thank you, sir, for putting America first and putting these Angel Families first and letting everybody know their stories. Because we matter."

"My brother Rocky Jones was murdered by a criminal illegal alien. He was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time," Jones said. "This man was arrested, released, and within 24-hours he went on a shooting spree in central California. Unfortunately, my brother was in the wrong place at the wrong time. This man shot my brother eight times and point-blank range."

"I pray that no other family has to go through that. Unfortunately, they will. And just know, President Trump, I want you to know, that no matter what the fake media says about you, the American people love you and we will support you all the time," Jones said. ""I'm sick and tired of hearing these Democratic politicians stand up on these podiums and say how sorry they are for seeing these criminal illegal aliens being 'ripped apart' from their families. What about US? What about the American family? What about us? We mean something to, and this man right here understands it."

Angel Dad Joe Abraham was also in attendance at the remembrance ceremony. He spoke to Fox News about his daughter's death.

Angel Dad Joe Abraham, who was in attendance at the White House today for the signing of the National Angel Family Day proclamation, speaks about how sanctuary policies led to the death of his daughter:



"This was a predictable outcome of reckless, extreme, radical policies out… pic.twitter.com/GC6DGGQVUA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 23, 2026

"He's absolutely right," Abraham said of Trump's remarks about the media and Democrats supporting criminal illegal aliens. "I don't know how you can argue with this. Juxtapose him and Governor Pritzker in Illinois, who has completely erased Katie. Did not acknowledge her life, did not acknowledge her death. Yes, she was killed by an illegal immigrant, but he was aided and abetted by Illinois sanctuary policies. "This was a predictable outcome of reckless, extreme, radical policies out of Illinois' Governor Pritzker and the Illinois general assembly... they are partley responible for these deaths. Yet, unlike Donald Trump, they ignore us, they try to erase us. The media's behind them."

Angel Mom Patty Morin, mother of Rachel Morin, also blasted the Democrats and the media on Fox News.

Angel Mom Patty Morin: "President Trump cares about the everyday person. He truly does — and he wants to Make America Safe." pic.twitter.com/Wo34aChTWa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 24, 2026

"They're looking at American citizens as just casualties and because they're not personally and emotionalyl invested, it doesn't move them. It's like they lack empathy," Morin said. "And to them, having an agenda and having a political plan to go forward and that agenda...they're missing out on the humanity of all of this. It affects... they estimate like 25,000 people a year. That's a low estimate. 25,000 people a year being murdered and killed by illegal immigrants. I've met illegal immigrants in my hometown...even they don't want the criminals here. That's why they left."

President Trump also read a letter from the grandparents of an eight-year-old girl who was run over and killed by an illegal alien.

.@POTUS reads a letter sent to him by two heartbroken grandparents whose 8-year-old granddaughter was run over and killed by an illegal alien:



"We're putting American citizens first, we're defending American lives, and we're fighting for every Angel Family." pic.twitter.com/9exgcUAIsr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 23, 2026

"I want to conclude by reading part of a letter I received from two heartbroken grandparents who will never again see their eight-year-old granddaughter after an illegal alien ran her over with his truck, purposely," President Trump said.

"They wrote to me, 'We are hurting so badly, and now know that the hurting in our family will never go away...we're not seeking notoriety, we don't care about press coverage, but we do want our girl to be remembered. We want people to actually know how preventable this murder was, and lastly, we want the American government to be accountable to its citizens,'" President Trump read.

"True, they should be accountable for what they did. That's my administration, and I will tell you we're fighting so hard...we're putting American citizens first, we're defending American lives, and we're fighting for every Angel Family," the President said.

