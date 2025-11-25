Another Democratic Senator Gleefully Endorses That Anti-Trump Insurrectionist Video

Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath is the latest Democrat to come out in favor of her colleagues' seditious video calling on our troops and the intelligence community to defy "unlawful orders" from President Trump.

Advertisement

In the days since that video has made the rounds, the some of the six Democrats included in the video have been unable to name any illegal orders President Trump has actually given. That includes Elissa Slotkin and Jason Crow. Other Democrats, including Amy Klobuchar, also can't name a single illegal order President Trump has given. Instead, they point to the overreach of activist judges who simply ruled against President Trump because they don't like his policies.

See the clever little game here? Get a judge to rule that anything President Trump does is illegal, and voila! it's an "unlawful order."

Sen. Rubin Gallego (D-AZ) also confirmed that a "script" circulated in Democratic Party circles calling on the troops to disobey orders. In other words, this lame anti-Trump attack was well-coordinated by his Democratic opponents.

In an interview with CNN, McGrath enthusiastically endorsed the video and its seditious, insurrectionist message.

Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath endorses Democrats' insurrectionist video telling servicemembers to defy orders from President Trump.



CNN: "Do you believe the video itself...was appropriate?"



McGrath: "Yes!" pic.twitter.com/23Q0nyAg8k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 25, 2025

"Yes, because look, members of Congress...the military's not just responsible to the Commander-in-Chief, it's responsible to Congress," McGrath said.

As others have pointed out, Democrats like McGrath didn't care when President Biden forced troops to obey an unlawful order to get vaccinated or be removed from the service.

Congress is not in the chain of command, so, no Amy. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) November 25, 2025

This is true. Congress controls spending, and we'd love to see them run on a platform of defunding the military because of their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Amy McGrath just endorsed insubordination. Telling servicemembers to defy lawful orders is a betrayal of the oath they took. Disgusting. — Johnathon Corcoran 👑 🇮🇪 | Mr. Intelligent (@TheKingCorcoran) November 25, 2025

At best, she's endorsing insubordination. At worst, it's sedition and treason.

Someone needs attention. https://t.co/VstFG1wlWO — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) November 25, 2025

That's true. But Democrats are doing this to not only sew confusion among the rank-and-file in the military, they're telling our opponents that there's a shadow government undermining President Trump and his authority.

President Trump was elected by Americans. He won the popular vote and the Electoral College. The so-called "defenders of democracy" have spent both of his terms undermining the will of the voters and the democratic process.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.