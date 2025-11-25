Former Rolling Stone Editor Says the Dems' Illegal Orders Stunt Reminds Him of...
Another Democratic Senator Gleefully Endorses That Anti-Trump Insurrectionist Video

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 25, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/James Crisp

Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath is the latest Democrat to come out in favor of her colleagues' seditious video calling on our troops and the intelligence community to defy "unlawful orders" from President Trump.

In the days since that video has made the rounds, the some of the six Democrats included in the video have been unable to name any illegal orders President Trump has actually given. That includes Elissa Slotkin and Jason Crow. Other Democrats, including Amy Klobuchar, also can't name a single illegal order President Trump has given. Instead, they point to the overreach of activist judges who simply ruled against President Trump because they don't like his policies.

See the clever little game here? Get a judge to rule that anything President Trump does is illegal, and voila! it's an "unlawful order."

Sen. Rubin Gallego (D-AZ) also confirmed that a "script" circulated in Democratic Party circles calling on the troops to disobey orders. In other words, this lame anti-Trump attack was well-coordinated by his Democratic opponents.

In an interview with CNN, McGrath enthusiastically endorsed the video and its seditious, insurrectionist message.

"Yes, because look, members of Congress...the military's not just responsible to the Commander-in-Chief, it's responsible to Congress," McGrath said.

As others have pointed out, Democrats like McGrath didn't care when President Biden forced troops to obey an unlawful order to get vaccinated or be removed from the service.

This is true. Congress controls spending, and we'd love to see them run on a platform of defunding the military because of their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

At best, she's endorsing insubordination. At worst, it's sedition and treason.

That's true. But Democrats are doing this to not only sew confusion among the rank-and-file in the military, they're telling our opponents that there's a shadow government undermining President Trump and his authority.

President Trump was elected by Americans. He won the popular vote and the Electoral College. The so-called "defenders of democracy" have spent both of his terms undermining the will of the voters and the democratic process.

