Tim Allen Shared His Unexpected Meeting With Donald Trump With Bill Maher

Tim Allen can’t be canceled, and he knows it. You can’t ostracize Tim from Tool Time, nor can you banish Santa Claus. Allen knows his range, he stays in his lane, and he’s great at it. The man will always find work, and he seems to have a knack for landing on hit shows, Last Man Standing being his latest, where he plays the father of three daughters, navigating family life with that of being the head of marketing for a Cabela ’s-like store in Colorado. Yes, it’s a conservative-ish show.

While a guest on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, Allen discussed the first time he met Donald Trump, which was toward the end of The Apprentice run, and that the future president was supposedly considering moving to Los Angeles to produce movies. One thing Allen noted, besides Mr. Trump’s love of comedy, is that he listens, something that Maher knows, having had dinner with him.

ALLEN: “I met the dude at a dinner, with his wife, who is genuinely a wonderful person.” “This was…I think the second to last year or the last year of The Apprentice.” “And he was thinking of moving to Los Angeles and being a movie producer, and he was talking about movies.” MAHER: “Really?!” ALLEN: “He said, I really like the film business…more than that, the guy’s addicted to comedy!” “I was, you know, killing at the table, and he’s going; what a gift, what a gift to do that. And he’s laughing about this and that.” “He sits and talks like…when he listens.” MAHER: “He’s a good listener.” ALLEN: “He’s a good listener!” MAHER: “This is what the left hated me [for] that I went to the White House and talked to him, and then did not lie and say he was a monster…I just said it’s the truth.” “You got to deal with him on a personal level.”

The pair also discussed how woke Left speech codes and DEI nonsense has ruined comedy (via Fox News):

Comedian Bill Maher and actor Tim Allen criticized diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices during Maher's "Club Random" podcast on Monday, arguing such policies shouldn't impede on the creative process when making television shows. "My wife says, 'Why do you keep saying that?' And I said, 'Somebody told me I was like the Tom Brady of sitcoms.' When they asked me to do a third one, I said, ‘I thought they were kidding,’" Allen told Maher. "I don’t know whether my generation — because all the people that I know that I would make it with are either dead or not the right gender, you know, they’re all light-skinned European older men — and that doesn’t fit the DEI thing that everybody wanted. They wanted, you know, a potpourri of —" Maher interjected and said they could have "DEI in the cast." "I didn’t want to get into that. I didn’t want to patronize people. If you’re going to do a sitcom, it’s just got to be funny. You got to have some drama," Allen said.

Well, with today’s leftists, Tim, that’s enabling neo-Nazism.

