So, About That Person Who Vandalized JD Vance's Ohio Home...

The good news is that Vice President JD Vance was away from his residence in Cincinnati, Ohio. Amy wrote yesterday that some clown vandalized the home, but was caught and taken into custody by the Secret Service. Windows were damaged during the incident. And lo and behold, the suspect is a transgender person.

I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly.



We weren't even home as we had returned… — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 5, 2026

BREAKING: William DeFoor, 26, has been charged after attempting to break into Vice President JD Vance’s Ohio home, allegedly using a hammer to smash windows. pic.twitter.com/304J0XrM4R — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 5, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: A suspect has been ARRESTED after windows were smashed at JD Vance’s Ohio home



Thankfully, the family was NOT there. 🙏🏻



The left is freaking evil. They won’t stop, ever.

pic.twitter.com/8vVRWEelqc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 5, 2026

So, all the headlines from the mainstream press saying the suspect is a man and using male pronouns are wrong. It’s also an act of violence since they’re all misgendering this person. Meet ‘Julia DeFoor,’ a man pretending to be a woman, who comes from a wealthy family of doctors (via Daily Mail):

DeFoor, 26, was charged early Monday with one count each of obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, criminal trespass and vandalism after an overnight break-in at Vance's $1.4 million Cincinnati residence. DeFoor - who is understood to have gone by Davis while attending an elite $27,000 per year Catholic high school - appears to have transitioned to female and now goes by the name Julia. The Cincinnati-native grew up in the affluent Hyde Park neighborhood in a $1.3 million home with his surgeon father William and pediatrician mother Catherine DeFoor, both registered Democrats, and two younger siblings Libby and Alex. William is a pediatric urologist at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. His wife is a general pediatrician at a St. Elizabeth Physicians primary care facility in Kentucky. The DeFoor family appears close with both William and Catherine having just last year paid visits to their youngest children's universities, social media posts show. The accused home attacker does not appear to have graduated from a traditional four-year university despite having excelled as a high schooler at The Summit Country Day School, a prestigious private school in Cincinnati. DeFoor, then known as Davis, graduated in 2018 after being named a National AP Scholar. He was also active in the school's drama department and even played the piano for a musical written, produced and directed by a friend.

Yeah, 2026 is off to a wild start.

🚨 BREAKING: William DeFoor, the 26 year old man who attempted to BREAK IN to VP JD Vance’s home this morning, is “TRANS” and began using the name “Julia”



OF COURSE!



He was also a BIG donor to Kamala Harris and other Democrats



TRANSGENDERISM IS A MENTAL ILLNESS. ASYLUMS NOW! pic.twitter.com/kxnpMqGqxG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 5, 2026

There it is: The man who tried breaking into JD Vance's home is a transgender college kid, is referred to as "Julia" pic.twitter.com/QIrvyl37zF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 6, 2026

BREAKING: Deranged transgender person who vandalized home of JD Vance hit with federal charges, faces up to 30 years in prison pic.twitter.com/ghFo5SLgC9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2026

