Elissa Slotkin Was Asked About Trump's 'Illegal' Orders...Then Things Got Awkward

Last week, Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and other Democrats shared a video directed at members of the military and intelligence communities. In that video, they said our armed forces have an obligation to disobey "illegal orders" given by President Trump and his administration.

President Trump called them out for it, and rightly noted the penalties for sedition and treason can include a death sentence. The Democrats, who just essentially called for a military coup against a duly elected President, responded to that factual statement by Trump as "proof" he was calling for political violence against them.

Now, Slotkin went on ABC and admitted the President has not issued any illegal orders.

Elissa Slotkin ADMITS Democrats lied about President Trump issuing illegal orders to the military:



ABC: "Do you believe President Trump has issued any illegal orders?"



SLOTKIN: "To my knowledge I am not aware of things that are illegal." pic.twitter.com/63F8AHkK7E — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2025

"To my knowledge, I am not aware of things that are illegal, but certainly there are some legal gymnastics that are going on with these Caribbean strikes and everything related to Venezuela," Slotkin said.

Why is our legacy media so dumb?



It wasn’t about illegal orders.



It was about orders the Dems don’t agree with and wanted to let those who would openly defy them that they and the swamp would have their backs. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) November 23, 2025

The legacy media isn't dumb. They know exactly what Slotkin and her colleagues meant by "illegal orders" — orders Democrats don't like. And those Democrats were fine with men and women of our military facing serious consequences under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), which can include the death penalty for treasonous behavior.

So, if service members disobey these “non-illegal, illegal orders”, will Elissa Slotkin still have their backs? pic.twitter.com/pdpSSAbSA5 — Phil, Reality's PR Guy (@PhilALarsen) November 23, 2025

No one believes the Democrats would "have their backs" because Congress cannot change the outcome of a court-martial. A President could, in theory, pardon or commute a sentence handed down by the military, but that's a heck of a gamble. What if a Democrat doesn't win in 2028 or 2032? Is Slotkin expecting a member of the military to spend the next decade in prison so Democrats can brag they resisted Trump?

Vice President J.D. Vance reminded Slotkin and friends that what they did was, in fact, illegal.

If the president hasn't issued illegal orders, them members of Congress telling the military to defy the president is by definition illegal. https://t.co/Q5drUE6BLS — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 23, 2025

There should be consequences for this.

Anatomy of a crumbling narrative.



The dems were all on the same script until they were challenged.



This was a disgraceful attempt to lower our Troops confidence in orders issued by @realDonaldTrump.



Now ask, for what purpose?



We all know. https://t.co/hkmanrtQbX — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) November 23, 2025

We all know exactly what the purpose of this.

Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin knows exactly what she was doing.



She’s trying to destabilize the United States and undermine the Commander in Chief, President Donald Trump.



It’s sick. https://t.co/Eh1a0E6ArH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 23, 2025

And that's exactly it.

