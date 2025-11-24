VIP
The Ever-Changing Political Environment
Tipsheet

Elissa Slotkin Was Asked About Trump's 'Illegal' Orders...Then Things Got Awkward

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 24, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mike Householder

Last week, Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and other Democrats shared a video directed at members of the military and intelligence communities. In that video, they said our armed forces have an obligation to disobey "illegal orders" given by President Trump and his administration.

President Trump called them out for it, and rightly noted the penalties for sedition and treason can include a death sentence. The Democrats, who just essentially called for a military coup against a duly elected President, responded to that factual statement by Trump as "proof" he was calling for political violence against them.

Now, Slotkin went on ABC and admitted the President has not issued any illegal orders.

"To my knowledge, I am not aware of things that are illegal, but certainly there are some legal gymnastics that are going on with these Caribbean strikes and everything related to Venezuela," Slotkin said.

The legacy media isn't dumb. They know exactly what Slotkin and her colleagues meant by "illegal orders" — orders Democrats don't like. And those Democrats were fine with men and women of our military facing serious consequences under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), which can include the death penalty for treasonous behavior.

No one believes the Democrats would "have their backs" because Congress cannot change the outcome of a court-martial. A President could, in theory, pardon or commute a sentence handed down by the military, but that's a heck of a gamble. What if a Democrat doesn't win in 2028 or 2032? Is Slotkin expecting a member of the military to spend the next decade in prison so Democrats can brag they resisted Trump?

Vice President J.D. Vance reminded Slotkin and friends that what they did was, in fact, illegal.

There should be consequences for this.

We all know exactly what the purpose of this.

And that's exactly it.

