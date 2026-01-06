Thanks to Germany's Insane Green Energy Laws, the Berlin Blackout Just Got More Dangerous

Yesterday morning, we told you how a Leftist, Antifa-linked eco-activist group in Germany sent Berlin into a blackout during the freezing winter. The Vulkan Group published a letter taking responsibility for the terrorist attack on Berlin's energy infrastructure, writing, "In the greed for energy, the earth is being depleted, sucked dry, burned, ravaged, burned down, raped, destroyed. The aim of the action is to cause significant damage to the gas industry and the greed for energy."

Advertisement

It also said it was "cutting off power to those in power." How harming innocent Berlin residents and businesses is harming those "in power" is beyond us, but the Left doesn't care who they hurt in pursuit of their agenda.

And, thanks to Germany's already insane "green" laws, the city is now at risk that its "eco-friendly" heat pumps might actually explode thanks to the terrorists.

NEW - Heat pumps are at risk of explosion due to the ongoing multi-day power outage in southwest Berlin. pic.twitter.com/4JRviXU5kA — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 5, 2026

Remember, Germany mandated these pumps with little consideration of what would happen in a blackout.

MORE - Hailed heat pumps of Germany's energy transition, especially monoblock models, often use flammable refrigerants such as propane. During prolonged power outages, safety mechanisms (e.g., pumps or valves) fail, which can lead to gas accumulation or leaks. Ignition sources… — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 5, 2026

"Ignition sources pose a risk of explosion. Those affected should not operate the devices and consult experts," the post read.

Here's more:

This risk is particularly high with so-called monobloc heat pumps. These units, including the compressor and heat exchanger, are located entirely outside the building. Such systems are not designed to withstand a power outage lasting several days. This is especially problematic during extended periods of freezing temperatures. The heating water circulates from the house to the heat pump and back again. Freezing of this heating water in the exposed, above-ground sections is usually only prevented by the operation of a circulation pump. If the power fails, the heating water freezes, expands, and can cause pipes and heat exchangers to burst. Although no significant damage reports have yet been received from the Berlin blackout areas of Nikolassee, Wannsee, Zehlendorf, and Lichterfelde, heat pumps are likely to be comparatively widespread in these relatively affluent outlying districts of the capital. According to estimates by the Berlin Heating Guild, around 80 percent of air-to-water heat pumps sold are so-called monobloc units.

While authorities are working to restore power, they said it could take until at least January 8 to get things back online, and that's if the terrorist group doesn't sabotage more infrastructure.

Heat pumps are junk even on their best day. It's so bizarre how some nations torture themselves for no reason. — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) January 5, 2026

Environmental policies are government-led self-flagellation. Nothing good comes of it, but it hurts the entire time.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner called this an act of terrorism, but will German authorities take a break from arresting memers and actually arrest and imprison these terrorists who have turned parts of Berlin into literal ticking time bombs?

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.