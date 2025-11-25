Dem Senator Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Their Latest Anti-Trump Stunt

This attack line against President Trump has become a slow-moving trainwreck. Just stop it, guys. Truly. It’s becoming embarrassing. If no one can come up with a follow-up answer, it’s a trash talking point. You really thought that CNN or CBS News wouldn’t ask a follow-up question to the ‘Trump is issuing illegal orders’ nonsense we’re dealing with? CBS News is undergoing a woke purge, you clowns. Even CNN couldn’t avoid asking this simple question that shreds this attack line to pieces: What illegal orders has Trump issued?

🚨 HOLY SMOKES! BRUTAL moment as CBS stuns Rep. Jason Crow — who demanded the troops rebel against President Trump.



Even CBS called out the BS! pic.twitter.com/Q73siktD9n



“How do you respond to the allegations...from your colleagues, fellow veterans that what you put out there is… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 23, 2025

Rep. Maggie Goodlander still can't answer what "illegal orders" Democrats want the military to ignore.https://t.co/eixVSHylln pic.twitter.com/jD2OjY4rCz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2025

What an absolute lunatic.



Slotkin, a former CIA officer, knows EXACTLY what she is doing.



She is trying to destabilize America by pushing for military officers to disobey the Commander in Chief. That’s sedition. https://t.co/jFaCEGoqZO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 23, 2025

None. The answer is none, but Democrats urged members of the military not to follow these orders. When pressed, some have peddled the most laughable answers, where even the hosts of these networks interject to rightly say that the president hasn’t done any of that.

Now, Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) admits it’s a scripted mess:

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) confirms the video of Democrats instructing troops to disobey orders was a "script." 🧐



pic.twitter.com/Ux41SNRE5N — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 24, 2025

And it’s landed Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in potential danger of a court martial.

Mark Kelly is an embarrassment to anyone who believes in the Constitutionally ordered relationship between our military and the Commander in Chief.



What he has now doubled down on is not just a gross abuse of his rank. It is disqualifying.



Arizona deserves better. https://t.co/vWC8z9QuJL — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) November 25, 2025

Double down? Sure, but you’ll look like a psychopath.

Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath endorses Democrats' insurrectionist video telling servicemembers to defy orders from President Trump.



CNN: "Do you believe the video itself...was appropriate?"



McGrath: "Yes!" pic.twitter.com/23Q0nyAg8k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 25, 2025

Trump’s approval rating just increased three points.