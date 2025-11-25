VIP
Let's Refocus on How Ridiculous the Democrats Are
VIP
Is Momentum Building for This Massive Legislative Overhaul in the Senate?
Just Imagine What We Could Do If Democrats Weren’t Evil
VIP
Did The New York Times Just Deliver the Worst Sympathy Letter for a...
The Unsung Hero of Rolling Thunder Mine
Around the World in 80 Tweets
Foreign Operatives Revealed: New X Feature Identifies Wave of Accounts Behind Misinformati...
An Ex-Slave’s Answer to the ‘Affordability Crisis’
'She Is She' and 'He Is He' Children’s Books Deemed 'Hostile' in Oregon:...
American Generosity
Democrats' Affordability Dodge
Reclaiming America’s Story, Before Her 250th Birthday
COP30 Unveils the Climate Speech Police
'Happy Thanksgiving' to the Nations Living Off America’s Drug Prices
Tipsheet

Dem Senator Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Their Latest Anti-Trump Stunt

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 25, 2025 12:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This attack line against President Trump has become a slow-moving trainwreck. Just stop it, guys. Truly. It’s becoming embarrassing. If no one can come up with a follow-up answer, it’s a trash talking point. You really thought that CNN or CBS News wouldn’t ask a follow-up question to the ‘Trump is issuing illegal orders’ nonsense we’re dealing with? CBS News is undergoing a woke purge, you clowns. Even CNN couldn’t avoid asking this simple question that shreds this attack line to pieces: What illegal orders has Trump issued?

Advertisement

None. The answer is none, but Democrats urged members of the military not to follow these orders. When pressed, some have peddled the most laughable answers, where even the hosts of these networks interject to rightly say that the president hasn’t done any of that. 

Now, Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) admits it’s a scripted mess: 

And it’s landed Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in potential danger of a court martial. 

Recommended

Foreign Operatives Revealed: New X Feature Identifies Wave of Accounts Behind Misinformation Push Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

CBS NEWS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS

Double down? Sure, but you’ll look like a psychopath. 

Trump’s approval rating just increased three points.  

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Foreign Operatives Revealed: New X Feature Identifies Wave of Accounts Behind Misinformation Push Dmitri Bolt
'She Is She' and 'He Is He' Children’s Books Deemed 'Hostile' in Oregon: Case Appealed to 9th Circuit Ryan Bomberger
Dem Senator Might Be Court Martialed for Spewing Nutty Illegal Orders Nonsense About Trump Matt Vespa
Just Imagine What We Could Do If Democrats Weren’t Evil Derek Hunter
An Ex-Slave’s Answer to the ‘Affordability Crisis’ Will Alexander
Former Antifa Member Reveals Why the Group Keeps Calling People Fascists Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Foreign Operatives Revealed: New X Feature Identifies Wave of Accounts Behind Misinformation Push Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement