Are the Democrats Calling For Treason?

Democratic Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin posted to social media on Tuesday a video of herself alongside five other Democrats who served in the military and the intelligence community to "stand up" to President Trump and urge them to "refuse illegal orders" from the Commander in Chief.

"We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community," she wrote on X. "The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship."

Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

“We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now,” said Slotkin, a former CIA officer, in the video. Also featured were Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, a former Navy officer; Pennsylvania Representatives Chris Deluzio, a former Navy officer, and Chrissy Houlahan, a former Air Force officer; New Hampshire Representative Maggie Goodlander, a former intelligence officer in the United States Navy Reserve; and Colorado Representative Jason Crow, a former Army officer.

“Americans trust their military,” Houlahan said. “But that trust is at risk,” Deluzio continued. “This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens,” Kelly, Crow, and Slotkin said in unison.

“Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders. You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” Kelly, Slotkin, and Deluzio said.

“Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution,” Kelly continued.

“But whether you are serving in the CIA, the Army, our Navy, the Air Force, your vigilance is critical. And know that we have your back,” they continued, all alternating different lines. “Because now more than ever, the American people need you. We need you to stand up for our laws, our Constitution, and who we are as Americans.”

“Don’t give up, don’t give up, don’t give up, don’t give up the ship,” the Democratic representatives concluded.

