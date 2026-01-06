So, About That Person Who Vandalized JD Vance's Ohio Home...
Tipsheet

This Clown Tried to Doxx the Commander of Delta Force. It Blew Up in His Face.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 06, 2026 6:30 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It’s not shocking that some clown from Rolling Stone did this, but here we are. Seth Harp decided to doxx the commander of Delta Force following President Trump’s elite, justified, and totally legal raid that led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro on January 3. He beat his chest, saying what he did was legal, described the Maduro capture as a kidnapping, and made other moronic points only found in this publication that got successfully sued for defamation over their fake news piece about a gang rape at the University of Virginia. You know how bad you must be to actually get slapped down in court for defamation with actual malice?  

He eventually had to protect his account, and the post was scrubbed for violating Twitter’s rule (via Mediaite):

Harp posted the following:

This is the current commander of Delta Force, whose men just invaded as sovereign country, killed a bunch of innocent people, and kidnapped the rightful president. 

(BTW it’s perfectly legal for a U.S. reporter to disclose classified material the leakage of which I did not procure)

He included a screenshot that contained personal information about the commander. 

Harp — after many users were already upset over his post — “protected” his posts, which only allowed followers to read them. 

X then made the post unavailable a few hours later; “This Post violated the X Rules” the brief X message said when users tried to pull up Harp’s post. Harp then deleted the post by Monday morning. 

He did not immediately respond to Mediaite’s request for comment. 

Harp is the author of The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces. That book is being turned into a TV show by HBO; Harp lists “executive producer” for HBO among his jobs on LinkedIn. 

So, About That Person Who Vandalized JD Vance's Ohio Home... Matt Vespa
Sorry, guy. You lose again. America won. Trump won. And Maduro isn’t going back.  

Delta Force remains, too. What was the point of this little tantrum?  

Just truly amazing stuff how these people do things that amount to nothing. 

