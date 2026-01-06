This Clown Tried to Doxx the Commander of Delta Force. It Blew Up in His Face.

It’s not shocking that some clown from Rolling Stone did this, but here we are. Seth Harp decided to doxx the commander of Delta Force following President Trump’s elite, justified, and totally legal raid that led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro on January 3. He beat his chest, saying what he did was legal, described the Maduro capture as a kidnapping, and made other moronic points only found in this publication that got successfully sued for defamation over their fake news piece about a gang rape at the University of Virginia. You know how bad you must be to actually get slapped down in court for defamation with actual malice?

He eventually had to protect his account, and the post was scrubbed for violating Twitter’s rule (via Mediaite):

Seth, I already reported you to people at the Pentagon



You fucked up, and it’s all because you’re an anti-American bag of shit



You let your book get to your head and convince you to dox a soldier



Whether you’re legally fucked is in the air, but one thing is certain — all the… pic.twitter.com/poOGSpsU5D — Aidan (@aidannonx) January 5, 2026

Seth Harp from Austin, TX everyone



Needs trimming https://t.co/P6Tpw968tz pic.twitter.com/rObZPsQIPk — WootReturns 🚁 (@WootReturns) January 4, 2026

This guy tried to dox the commander of Delta Force, the best trained killers in human history.



We’re four days into 2026 and we may already have a winner for retard of the year. pic.twitter.com/ujAKlriQbb — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) January 5, 2026

Harp posted the following: This is the current commander of Delta Force, whose men just invaded as sovereign country, killed a bunch of innocent people, and kidnapped the rightful president. (BTW it’s perfectly legal for a U.S. reporter to disclose classified material the leakage of which I did not procure) He included a screenshot that contained personal information about the commander. Harp — after many users were already upset over his post — “protected” his posts, which only allowed followers to read them. X then made the post unavailable a few hours later; “This Post violated the X Rules” the brief X message said when users tried to pull up Harp’s post. Harp then deleted the post by Monday morning. He did not immediately respond to Mediaite’s request for comment. Harp is the author of The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces. That book is being turned into a TV show by HBO; Harp lists “executive producer” for HBO among his jobs on LinkedIn.

Sorry, guy. You lose again. America won. Trump won. And Maduro isn’t going back.

Delta Force remains, too. What was the point of this little tantrum?

Just truly amazing stuff how these people do things that amount to nothing.

