The Democratic Party's 'Illegal Orders' Narrative Is Falling Apart at the Seams

The Democrats' narrative surrounding President Trump and supposed 'illegal orders' is falling apart at the seams. Earlier, we told you how Elissa Slotkin couldn't name an illegal order Trump has given; instead, she rambled about Venezuela and strikes against narco-terrorists in the Caribbean.

Over the weekend, two more Democrats went on the news shows and were asked about Trump's illegal orders, and neither of them could give a coherent response.

We'll start with Rep. Jason Crow (CO-06), who also appeared in the video with Slotkin. He went on Face the Nation to discuss the video.

CBS: "How do you respond to the allegations...from your colleagues, fellow veterans that what you put out there is weakening and corrosive?"



CROW: "They know better. We were very clear in the video that what we are talking about is unlawful orders."



CBS: "Specifically what?'… pic.twitter.com/ovbwpkJHt1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2025

"How do you respond to these allegations from your colleagues, fellow veterans, that what you have put out is weakening and corrosive to the military?" Margaret Brennan asked.

"These are, unfortunately, some of Trump's core supporters that are rallying behind the President," Crow replied. "They know better. They know exactly between lawful versus unlawful. We were very clear in the video that we are talking about is unlawful orders."

"You have the President's spokesperson going into a press conference this past week and saying that we called for people to disobey lawful orders. They're simply lying because the truth is unacceptable to them. It's unacceptable," Crow said. "We wanted to start a conversation, and we did, about the dangerous rhetoric this President is using and the threats that he's made to use our military in an unlawful way."

When pushed to name those "unlawful orders," Crow couldn't name a specific example.

"Well, send troops into Chicago, send troops into polling stations, kill terrorists' families, arrest and execute members of Congress," Crow said.

"He hasn't done those things," Brennan replied. And you know it's bad when Brennan is siding with the President on, well, anything.

But things get worse for Democrats. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) went on Meet the Press with Kristen Welker, and she was also asked about these "unlawful orders."

Welker: "Do you know what the specific illegal acts are that your Democratic colleagues were referring to?"



Klobuchar: "If [a National Guard] commander were to tell [troops], hey, go out on the streets and do this and that, that's not following the order that is in law. So I… https://t.co/viCkHoAxMJ pic.twitter.com/Qht2S09sNg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2025

Do you know what the specific illegal acts are that your Democratic colleagues were referring to?" Welker asked.

"It's very clear in the code for the military, you cannot follow unlawful orders. And that would be, I'd just use an example, some of the judges have now found in certain citiies it is not legla to send in the national guard, and those national guard members have come home...but if their commander were to tell them 'Hey, go out on the streets and do this and that,' that's not following the order that is in law. So I just use that example," Klobuchar said.

And there Klobuchar gives away the game: Democrats judge shop to get a ruling against a perfectly valid Trump administration order, and then they can claim it's "illegal" — just like when DA Alvin Bragg upgraded charges against Trump from misdemeanors to felonies, so Democrats could say that President Trump is a "convicted felon."

But the fact of the matter remains: if President Trump had issued actual illegal orders, Democrats would be able to name them. They have not.

Their narrative is falling apart in real time, and it's incredible to watch.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

