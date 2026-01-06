Here's the Question That Tripped Up Tim Kaine's Response to Trump's Venezuela Raid

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) got tripped up responding to President Trump’s righteous, epic, and legal raid against Nicolas Maduro. On January 3, members of Delta Force captured the Latin American leader on narcotics charges. Of course, the Democrats are mad. They’re angry that America won. They’re irritated that no Americans were killed. They’re throwing a tantrum because Trump can do things, and they can’t. It was a simple question from Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich: “If Democrats cared so much about process, why didn’t they do anything to bring Maduro to justice when they were in charge, given that the guy has been under indictment since 2020?”

🚨 Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich CHALLENGES Sen Tim Kaine (D): “If Democrats cared so much about process, why didn’t they do anything to bring Maduro to justice when they were in charge given that the guy has been under indictment since 2020?” pic.twitter.com/8uRMos8B7i — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 4, 2026

Kaine then launched into some history, about how the sanctions weren’t effective since some of our allies backed out or something, to which Heinrich responded if the Virginia liberal was blaming our allies. Also, if the GOP were to put forward a resolution, would he support it? He said, ‘No.’ So, essentially, Kaine exemplifies the modern Democratic Party: whine when Trump does something and then oppose anything legislatively tied to the president. In short, end the interview, because no reason was ever going to be gleaned from this segment.

...Democratic presidents routinely launched attacks in other countries without any objection from Sen. Kaine. Obama not only killed an American citizen not charge with any crime but attacked Libya's capital and attacked its military to cause a regime change without consulting… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 4, 2026

If Kaine is someone Democrats want to be an attack dog, keep him leashed. He’s not good at it.

