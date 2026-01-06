So, About That Person Who Vandalized JD Vance's Ohio Home...
Here's the Question That Tripped Up Tim Kaine's Response to Trump's Venezuela Raid

Matt Vespa | January 06, 2026 6:55 AM
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) got tripped up responding to President Trump’s righteous, epic, and legal raid against Nicolas Maduro. On January 3, members of Delta Force captured the Latin American leader on narcotics charges. Of course, the Democrats are mad. They’re angry that America won. They’re irritated that no Americans were killed. They’re throwing a tantrum because Trump can do things, and they can’t. It was a simple question from Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich: “If Democrats cared so much about process, why didn’t they do anything to bring Maduro to justice when they were in charge, given that the guy has been under indictment since 2020?” 

Kaine then launched into some history, about how the sanctions weren’t effective since some of our allies backed out or something, to which Heinrich responded if the Virginia liberal was blaming our allies. Also, if the GOP were to put forward a resolution, would he support it? He said, ‘No.’ So, essentially, Kaine exemplifies the modern Democratic Party: whine when Trump does something and then oppose anything legislatively tied to the president. In short, end the interview, because no reason was ever going to be gleaned from this segment. 

This man drove through a snowstorm, got stuck, and likely would’ve died if he hadn’t had a full tank of gas. 

Why are we listening to you, sir? You seem to be an expert at making terrible decisions. 

Also, it took two tweets for law professor Jonathan Turley to slap you down: 

If Kaine is someone Democrats want to be an attack dog, keep him leashed. He’s not good at it. 

