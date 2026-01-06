So, About That Person Who Vandalized JD Vance's Ohio Home...
Tipsheet

Chuck Schumer's Response to Our Military Action in Venezuela Was Quite Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 06, 2026 6:50 AM
Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP

Democrats are infuriated that Donald Trump pulled off an elite raid in Venezuela. They’re angry that Trump pulled it off, our military won, and we captured Nicolas Maduro for some reason. The best reaction has been the one, and no, it will not be met with unity on the Left. Crusty white leftists are going to clash with actual Venezuelans, and the showdown over the next few days should be epic as their little slogans wilt in the face of those of those who, you know, were oppressed by the Chavista virus that’s now dead. 

But Schumer’s rant was unintentionally hilarious. He complained he was lied to, and that the Trump administration wasn’t being straight with the American people. Uh, Chuck, I’m pretty sure this isn’t the first time you were lied to in this line of work. Also, did you even think about what you said: 

I was in the SCIF on three different occasions as recently as, December, and I asked the administration, are you pursuing regime change? Are you intent on taking military action in Venezuela? Venezuelan territory? And they assured me that they were not pursuing those things. Clearly, they're not being straight with the American people. 

Thank you, Mr. Schumer, for exposing why this administration didn’t brief Congress—you would’ve leaked it. Not that it was super secret, as The Washington Post and The New York Times found out hours before, but held off publishing so as not put US troops in danger. You and your crew, on the other hand, would’ve committed treason with this information.  

There is a cardinal rule: Never trust Democrats, especially on national security matters. They’d sell the nuclear codes if it meant allowing another illegal alien family to resettle.  

A better response came from Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX), who is an Air Force veteran, fighter pilot, and reservist with two decades of experience:

American forces executed a necessary mission with absolute precision to extradite an indicted narco-terrorist. Nicolas Maduro is a drug lord who turned an entire country into a criminal enterprise that poisoned American communities, partnered with Iran and our enemies, and brutalized his own people while living in luxury. When a regime murders thousands of Americans, we have every right to act in defense of our citizens and our hemisphere. President Trump is showing the world what American strength looks like: we put our people first, we eliminate threats to our homeland, and we make no apologies for defending this nation. God bless our troops. 

That’s how you react to this operation, not crybaby Chuck, who is only mad that he couldn't warn Maduro about this raid beforehand.  

Dude was whistling about what was said in the SCIF—that’s all you need to know. 

