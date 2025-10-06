VIP
Israel Deports Flotilla Failure Greta Thunberg to Greece

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 06, 2025 2:45 PM
Israeli Foreign Ministry via AP

Environmental activist turned Middle East policy expert Greta Thunberg traveled to Israel on another commie flotilla, but found herself detained by Israeli forces once again.

The Israel Foreign Ministry wrote on X, "The deportees are citizens of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, Serbia, and the United States. All the legal rights of the participants in this PR stunt were and will continue to be fully upheld. The lies they are spreading are part of their pre-planned fake news campaign."

The last time Thunberg tried this, the flotilla was intercepted by Israel. She claimed she was "kidnapped," but in reality, she was detained by Israel, fed, and made to watch a documentary on the October 7 Hamas-led terror attacks (something Thunberg refused to do). She was then put on a plane and sent back home.

Having not learned her lesson, Thunberg set sail again in early September. That flotilla was forced to turn back just hours into the journey thanks to Mother Nature. Undeterred, it resumed its trip only to be met by incompetent shipmates who tried to stage "drone attacks" that were really emergency flares, and radio problems.

There was also internal political conflict on the flotilla, with the Muslim members warning the LGBTQ participants that their agenda conflicts with Islam and would not be tolerated.

After being detained by Israel on October 2, Thunberg and her comrades lied about the treatment she received at the hands of Israel, claiming she was put in a bedbug-infested cell, forced to hold an Israeli flag, and made to sit on hard surfaces (do they not know how prison works?). Israel called the lies "brazen" and denied the accusations.

Did You See Where the VA Dem Gov Candidate Used to Work? Matt Vespa
Now she's being flown back to Greece.

She apparently will emit 800kg of CO2 into the atmosphere thanks to her little political student.

Since she landed in Greece, Thunberg railed against Israel, saying "This genocide and other genocides are being enabled and fueled by our own governments, our institutions, our media and companies."

