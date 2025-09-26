VIP
Tipsheet

Greta Thunberg's Flotilla Suffers Psychological Warfare in Another Brutal Attack

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 26, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli

Following her so-called 'drone strike' debacle just weeks ago, Greta Thunberg’s latest aid flotilla to Palestine faced another brutal attack, this time of the psychological variety. The flotilla's radios were hijacked, and the pro-Hamas activists were forced to listen to a song from the Swedish band Abba on repeat for several hours. And in the least shocking twist imaginable, the flotilla pointed the finger squarely at—who else?—Israel.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) suffered several hours of Abba’s "Lay All Your Love On Me," according to GB News.

"They’re jamming our radio," GSF member Yasemin Acar said in a video with Abba blasting in the background. "We don’t know where this is coming from, the sound, but other vessels are experiencing the same thing."

The GSF features dozens of boats from 44 different countries, carrying food, water, medicine, and several of the most insufferable people on the planet.

On Tuesday, the group claimed that Israeli drones targeted their flotilla, damaging communications equipment, along with the masts of several of their boats. 

"Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us," GSF said in a statement. "Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve."

The group is still days away from being within 200 miles of Gaza.

"The story here is about Palestine. The story here is how people are being deliberately deprived of the very basic means to survive," Thunberg said at a press conference in Barcelona before setting off on her journey. 

This is the second of Thunberg's flotillas to try and reach Gaza this year. The first was intercepted by the Israeli military and escorted to port, where the activists participating were shown footage of the October 7 massacre, and then flown home. Greta Thunberg refused to watch the footage.

