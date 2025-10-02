Israel Intercepts Great Thunberg's Flotilla Yet Again, Detains Dozens of Activists

Israeli Defense Forces intercepted Greta Thunberg's latest aid flotilla on Thursday as it attempted to breach the blockade around the Gaza Strip, intercepting 39 vessels and detaining the dozens of activists onboard.

The Global Sumud Flotilla originally launched across the Mediterranean with 40 vessels and more than 500 activists, marking the largest effort yet to break the blockade. As the flotilla neared Gaza, it left a single vessel in the hope that one boat would be harder for the IDF to track. Contact with the lone vessel was lost as the rest of the flotilla breached the blockade.

Israeli soldiers equipped with helmets and night-vision gear were seen in photos and surveillance footage as they boarded the flotilla. An image released by Israel’s foreign ministry showed Thunberg flanked by soldiers after the interception. According to the Associated Press, Israeli authorities confirmed that those taken into custody included Thunberg, former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, and European Parliament member Rima Hassan.

Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port.

"The Hamas-Sumud provocation is over," the Israeli Foreign Ministry posted on X. "None of the Hamas-Sumud provocation yachts has succeeded in its attempt to enter an active combat zone or breach the lawful naval blockade. All the passengers are safe and in good health. They are making their way safely to Israel, from where they will be deported to Europe. One last vessel of this provocation remains at a distance. If it approaches, its attempt to enter an active combat zone and breach the blockade will also be prevented."

Greta Thunberg herself posted a video to X, claiming she had been kidnapped against her will by the IDF.

News of the interception sparked protests across Western cities, including Rome, Naples, Istanbul, Athens, and Buenos Aires, according to the AP.

