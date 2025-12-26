How Much Lobster Was Hijacked? It's a Heist Worthy of an Episode in...
Tipsheet

Why a Detroit Lions Fan Who Got Punched by DK Metcalf Held a Presser Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 26, 2025 9:10 PM
(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

 

Ryan Kennedy held a presser today regarding his altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, who punched him during the Steel City’s 29-24 win over the Detroit Lions. Metcalf has already been suspended the final two games of the season, a loss of over $550,000 in salary, but it’s the voiding of his $45 million in guaranteed money that made this a costly blunder. There are reports of Kennedy being a Metcalf troll, with the wideout reporting him to security when he was with Seattle Seahawks last year.

Whatever the case, the allegation is that Metcalf became physical after Kennedy called him the n-word and his mother the c-word. Kennedy has denied that, issuing a press release earlier through his attorneys. He’s alleged the only thing he ever did was call DK by his government name. Some of Kennedy’s initial remarks were lost since he was muted halfway through the press conference this morning (via Detroit Free Press): 

Detroit Lions fan Ryan Kennedy wants Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf to come forward and say the accusations that he made racial and misogynistic slurs to the NFL player during a Week 16 altercation between the two are false. 

"DeKaylin, if you're watching this man ... if you could just say that, please, like, my family's getting threats and stuff, and it's not cool," Kennedy said during a news conference with his attorneys Friday, Dec. 26. 

"I'm sure you didn't want that to happen to the family. Even if you did, like, I forgive you, man. That's all I got. Go, Lions." 

[…] 

Kennedy was never kicked out of the Week 16 game.

"He complied with the Ford Field guest code of conduct. He did not use any profanity. Again, he did not use any racial slurs, and he followed the rules," [Attorney Shawn] Head said. 

"And this isn't just me saying it. Ford Field security investigated the incident and allowed Mr. Kennedy to return to the seats after it was determined that no code of conduct violation occurred."

Head said his firm is prepared to engage in legal remedies to protect Kennedy and his family. The goal of Friday's press conference was accountability, to "correct the record," and to push Metcalf to "tell the truth," Head said. 

[…] 

"But there's two things —  animal abuse, racism. Like I get hot, right away. Like I could feel it in my face. It gets all warm," Kennedy said. 

"I guess I want to be crystal clear about one thing: I didn't use any racial slurs, no hate speech, none of that stuff during the game. Actually, never."

Let the games begin.

