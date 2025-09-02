VIP
Democrats Are Delusional
Send in the Troops: Dozens Shot in Chicago Over the Weekend
How Trump Plans to Represent the Biden Presidency on the WH Rose Garden's...
Lee Corso Leaves College GameDay, But It Led to the Perfect Community Note...
Byron Donalds Locks Up Another Endorsement
VIP
Hilarious New Poll Shows Dems Truly Are Miserable Anti-American Trash
Democrats Appeal to Miserable People
Rogue Judge Just Pulled Off Judicial Coup Against Trump's LA Riot Crackdown
The Lyin’ New York Times: What Socialist?
Trump Administration Expands Visa Ban to Nearly All Palestinians
Pinch Me
Palestinian Officials Barred From Attending UN General Assembly After This Move by the...
VIP
Dem Strategist Gives DNC an Earful After What It Did During Summer Meeting
Nadler to Retire Next Year
Tipsheet

Why Greta Thunberg, AKA Lord Farquaad, Had to Turn Her Pro-Hamas Gaza Flotilla Around

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 02, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli

It barely left the dock. Greta Thunberg’s pro-Hamas fleet, which she assembled to reach Gaza, had to turn back because there was too much chop. Thunberg, who now looks like He-Man or Lord Farquaad, was detained by Israeli officials before, engaging in a similar stunt last June. Now, this motley crew of ships is likely to try again soon. Still, they had to turn back because the seas only add to the absurd levels of drama with this ongoing circus from leftists over Gaza (via NY Post): 

Advertisement

Greta Thunberg’s aid flotilla was forced to turn back to port after hitting stormy weather just hours into its journey to Gaza, organizers said Monday. 

The 22-year-old eco warrior was on one of 20 boats that set off for Gaza from Barcelona on Sunday on what they called the “largest solidarity mission” in history — with Israel threatening to arrest her in harsh “terrorist-level” conditions. 

But storms bringing 35 mph winds soon forced Thunberg and her pals — who also included “Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham — to turn back. 

“We conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass. This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats,” the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission said in a statement, without giving a time for the rescheduled voyage. 

[…] 

Before her departure Sunday, Thunberg claimed her flotilla was “part of a global uprising of people standing up” to “atrocities” in Gaza.

Recommended

Rogue Judge Just Pulled Off Judicial Coup Against Trump's LA Riot Crackdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Israel is gearing up to wipe out the rest of Hamas from the Gaza Strip. Happy Hunting, IDF.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rogue Judge Just Pulled Off Judicial Coup Against Trump's LA Riot Crackdown Jeff Charles
How Trump Plans to Represent the Biden Presidency on the WH Rose Garden's Wall of Fame Matt Vespa
Dems, Please Cry More About the New Rules Kurt Schlichter
Send in the Troops: Dozens Shot in Chicago Over the Weekend Matt Vespa
Lee Corso Leaves College GameDay, But It Led to the Perfect Community Note on Twitter Matt Vespa
Democrats Appeal to Miserable People Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rogue Judge Just Pulled Off Judicial Coup Against Trump's LA Riot Crackdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement