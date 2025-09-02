Why Greta Thunberg, AKA Lord Farquaad, Had to Turn Her Pro-Hamas Gaza Flotilla Around

It barely left the dock. Greta Thunberg’s pro-Hamas fleet, which she assembled to reach Gaza, had to turn back because there was too much chop. Thunberg, who now looks like He-Man or Lord Farquaad, was detained by Israeli officials before, engaging in a similar stunt last June. Now, this motley crew of ships is likely to try again soon. Still, they had to turn back because the seas only add to the absurd levels of drama with this ongoing circus from leftists over Gaza (via NY Post):

Greta Thunberg's hate fleet had to turn around due to 35mph winds.



How long before she attributes it to climate change?



Greta Thunberg’s aid flotilla was forced to turn back to port after hitting stormy weather just hours into its journey to Gaza, organizers said Monday. The 22-year-old eco warrior was on one of 20 boats that set off for Gaza from Barcelona on Sunday on what they called the “largest solidarity mission” in history — with Israel threatening to arrest her in harsh “terrorist-level” conditions. But storms bringing 35 mph winds soon forced Thunberg and her pals — who also included “Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham — to turn back. “We conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass. This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats,” the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission said in a statement, without giving a time for the rescheduled voyage. […] Before her departure Sunday, Thunberg claimed her flotilla was “part of a global uprising of people standing up” to “atrocities” in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel is gearing up to wipe out the rest of Hamas from the Gaza Strip. Happy Hunting, IDF.

