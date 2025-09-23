Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Hits Stormy Waters As Muslim Members Object to LGBTQ Participants

Earlier this month, Townhall told you about Greta Thunberg and her merry band of environmentalists -- correction, pro-Palestinian activists -- who were joining another flotilla to Gaza. Their first attempt was short-lived, because severe weather forced the vessels to return to port.

About a week later, those same boats were set on fire. Flotilla members insisted they were the victims of an Israeli drone attack, but that was a lie. A spokesman for the Tunisian National Guard said it appeared that a fire had started in the life jacket storage area, possibly from a discarded cigarette. Others said it appeared to be a misfired flare.

Now, there's more trouble on board, as the board of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) are clashing with the LGBTQ members of the flotilla:

— Breaking: Gaza Flotilla in LGBT Disarray —



In what has to be the funniest story of the week, internal disputes have shaken the board of directors of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), a multinational convoy of several dozen vessels seeking to breach Israel’s naval blockade of… pic.twitter.com/TqqQ8wcJxC — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) September 23, 2025

Here's the rest of that post (emphasis added):

According to Le Courrier de l’Atlas, a French-language magazine covering Maghreb affairs, local GSF coordinator Khaled Boujemâa announced his resignation on September 16. He stepped down in protest over the inclusion of LGBTQ activists in the flotilla, among them Saif Ayadi, who identifies as a queer activist. Other figures, including activist Mariem Meftah and television presenter Samir Elwafi, also condemned what they saw as an effort to impose a progressive cultural agenda unrelated to the Palestinian cause. They described this as "a red line crossed" and an attack on "societal values." Meftah stressed that such activism is seen as incompatible with Islamic beliefs and warned against exploiting “the sacred cause of Al-Aqsa” to advance unrelated agendas. The internal disagreements have also reportedly led Greta Thunberg to step down from the flotilla’s leadership, though she will remain involved as both an organizer and a participant.

Back in the spring, Thunberg's last flotilla was intercepted by Israel, and she was arrested. Thunberg posted a video to social media claiming she and her comrades were "kidnapped" by Israel. Pictures on social media showed a smiling Thunberg getting food from her "kidnappers" before her group was made to watch a video about October 7 and put on a flight back home.

Clearly, the video had no impact on them.

The clash between Leftist LGBTQ activists and Muslim activists was, of course, inevitable. The two ideologies are wholly incompatible with one another, even though "Queers for Palestine" likes to show up at protests and wave the Palestinian flag.

"At some point, Western Leftists are going to have to realize that the Palestinians are not their friends. Hopefully, for their sake, before they get invited to a party on the roof," wrote Benjamin McLean on X.

Many people have warned the Left of the conflict between the LGBTQ agenda and Islam. In many majority-Muslim nations, homosexuality is criminalized and often punishable with severe penalties, including death. The Left, of course, didn't listen and forged ahead in the name of DEI.

As one X user noted, "At least nobody was thrown off a building yet," and another added, "The most predictable thing ever has happened inside Gaza protest flotilla."

