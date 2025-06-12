Greta Thunberg Refused to Watch Footage of the Atrocities on Oct. 7 After She Was Detained by Israel

Townhall covered how left-wing activist Greta Thunberg set sail to Gaza from Italy with a slew of other liberals with the intent to break Israel’s naval blockade and bring aid.

Of course, Thunberg and the other passengers on the boat, the “Madleen,” also known as the “selfie yacht,” used it as an opportunity for social media clout, posting numerous photos and videos throughout the journey.

Predictably, Israeli forces ended up detaining the boat carrying Thunberg and the other activists. The vessel was diverted to Israel.

Thunberg took to social media to claim she’d been “kidnapped” by Israel. However, a photo showed Thunberg smiling as she was offered a sandwich.

Greta Thunberg is currently on her way to Israel, safe and in good spirits. pic.twitter.com/pjWSr0lOsE — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 9, 2025

After the passengers were detained, Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz said, “I instructed the IDF to show the flotilla passengers the video of the horrors of the October 7 massacre when they arrive at the port of Ashdod.”

“It is appropriate that the anti-Semitic Greta and her fellow Hamas supporters see exactly who the Hamas terrorist organization they came to support and for whom they work is, what atrocities they committed against women, the elderly, and children, and against whom Israel is fighting to defend itself,” he explained.

According to the New York Post, Israeli officials confirmed that Thunberg and her friends refused to watch the footage.

“Greta and her flotilla companions were taken into a room upon their arrival for a screening of the horror film of the October 7 massacre,” Katz said, adding, “when they saw what it was about, they refused to continue watching,”

“The antisemitic flotilla members are turning a blind eye to the truth and have proven once again that they prefer the murderers to the murdered and continue to ignore the atrocities committed by Hamas against Jewish and Israeli women, adults and children,” Katz concluded.

Thunberg was shipped to France shortly after.