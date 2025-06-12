Trump Officially Nixes California’s Electric Car Mandate
Is This Newsom’s Most Pathetic Move Yet?
Family Terrorized After a Faulty FBI SWAT Raid Might See Justice After Supreme...
Guess Who AOC Blames for the Anti-ICE Riots
Anti-ICE Protests Explode in 37 Cities—and It’s Getting Ugly
New York's Radical 'Assisted Suicide' Bill Is Now on Hochul's Desk
Breaking: Hundreds Dead After Air India Plane Bound for London Crashes
New Ad Calls on Trump to Put the Pressure on Canada Over Northern...
Republicans Once Again Defeat Democrats in Congressional Baseball Game
Trump Commends National Guard, Marines for LA Response
Erin Molan: A Modern Righteous Gentile and Role Model
VIP
Simone Biles’ Pro-Transgender Athlete Stance May Have Backfired
Watch: Troops at Fort Bragg Go Wild After Trump Blasts 'Third World' LA...
23andMe Filed for Bankruptcy. You Won't Believe What They're Doing Next.
Tipsheet

Greta Thunberg Refused to Watch Footage of the Atrocities on Oct. 7 After She Was Detained by Israel

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 12, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli

Townhall covered how left-wing activist Greta Thunberg set sail to Gaza from Italy with a slew of other liberals with the intent to break Israel’s naval blockade and bring aid. 

Advertisement

Of course, Thunberg and the other passengers on the boat, the “Madleen,” also known as the “selfie yacht,” used it as an opportunity for social media clout, posting numerous photos and videos throughout the journey. 

Predictably, Israeli forces ended up detaining the boat carrying Thunberg and the other activists. The vessel was diverted to Israel.

Thunberg took to social media to claim she’d been “kidnapped” by Israel. However, a photo showed Thunberg smiling as she was offered a sandwich.

After the passengers were detained, Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz said, “I instructed the IDF to show the flotilla passengers the video of the horrors of the October 7 massacre when they arrive at the port of Ashdod.”

“It is appropriate that the anti-Semitic Greta and her fellow Hamas supporters see exactly who the Hamas terrorist organization they came to support and for whom they work is, what atrocities they committed against women, the elderly, and children, and against whom Israel is fighting to defend itself,” he explained.

Recommended

On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

According to the New York Post, Israeli officials confirmed that Thunberg and her friends refused to watch the footage.

“Greta and her flotilla companions were taken into a room upon their arrival for a screening of the horror film of the October 7 massacre,” Katz said, adding, “when they saw what it was about, they refused to continue watching,” 

“The antisemitic flotilla members are turning a blind eye to the truth and have proven once again that they prefer the murderers to the murdered and continue to ignore the atrocities committed by Hamas against Jewish and Israeli women, adults and children,” Katz concluded.

Thunberg was shipped to France shortly after.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
Batya Ungar-Sargon Said Something That Made Every Dem on This CNN Panel Uncomfortable Matt Vespa
Anti-ICE Protests Explode in 37 Cities—and It’s Getting Ugly Jeff Charles
Watch: Troops at Fort Bragg Go Wild After Trump Blasts 'Third World' LA Riots Guy Benson
23andMe Filed for Bankruptcy. You Won't Believe What They're Doing Next. Madeline Leesman
If You Thought Service at Home Depot Was Bad Before... Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement