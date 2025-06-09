Is Gavin Newsom Going to Regret Saying This About Tom Homan?
The LA Chaos Is an Illusion and Trump Will Not Fall for It
Christian Music Legend Accused of Grooming and Groping Young Men
Trump's Travel Ban Just Took Effect – Here's What You Need to Know
Destructionism: The Left’s New Plan
Newsom Chooses Lawsuit Over Law and Order
'You Heard Wrong': Top WH Official Addresses Claims There's 'Pork' in the BBB
What Iran Reportedly Ordered From China Amid Nuclear Talks With US Should Raise...
Did You Notice How Eric Swalwell Is Justifying the LA Riots?
VIP
USA Today Sure Had a Pretty Rough Week
How the Left Gives the Game Away on Illegal Immigration and 'Due Process'
Remember That Student Who Was Suspended for Saying ‘Illegal Alien’ in Class? Well…
Kamala Harris Finally Responded to LA Riots
Supreme Court Delivered Two Wins to Do with DOGE
Tipsheet

Greta Thunberg Tried to Sail to Gaza. Here's What Happened.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 09, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Last week, Townhall covered how radical leftist Greta Thunberg embarked on a week-long journey sailing to Gaza with other left-wing activists.

In videos posted ahead of their departure, Thunberg and others said that they planned to break Israel’s naval blockade to bring aid to Gaza.

Advertisement

As Townhall also covered, Israel stated that it was ready to “act accordingly” if the boat tried to breach the blockade. Around this time, Thunberg and the other passengers discovered that they were being tracked by a drone. 

To no surprise, Israeli forces ended up detaining the boat carrying Thunberg and the other activists. The vessel was diverted to Israel.

"Using an international civilian communication system, the Israeli Navy has instructed the ‘selfie yacht’ to change its course due to its approach toward a restricted area," a post from Israel’s defense ministry read. 

“The show is over,” the ministry added.

Recommended

The LA Chaos Is an Illusion and Trump Will Not Fall for It Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Ahead of time, Thunberg filmed a video stating, "If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by Israeli occupational forces or forces that support Israel."

A photo showed Thunberg smiling as she was offered food after she was “kidnapped.”

Israel’s defense minister added, “I instructed the IDF to show the flotilla passengers the video of the horrors of the October 7 massacre when they arrive at the port of Ashdod.”

“It is appropriate that the anti-Semitic Greta and her fellow Hamas supporters see exactly who the Hamas terrorist organization they came to support and for whom they work is, what atrocities they committed against women, the elderly, and children, and against whom Israel is fighting to defend itself,” he explained.

The passengers are expected to return to their home countries.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The LA Chaos Is an Illusion and Trump Will Not Fall for It Kurt Schlichter
How the Left Gives the Game Away on Illegal Immigration and 'Due Process' Guy Benson
Did You Notice How Eric Swalwell Is Justifying the LA Riots? Rebecca Downs
Remember That Student Who Was Suspended for Saying ‘Illegal Alien’ in Class? Well… Madeline Leesman
Democrats’ Man Trouble Kurt Schlichter
The Deeper You Dig Into the Trump Shooter's Story, the More Confusing It Gets Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The LA Chaos Is an Illusion and Trump Will Not Fall for It Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement