Greta Thunberg Tried to Sail to Gaza. Here's What Happened.

Last week, Townhall covered how radical leftist Greta Thunberg embarked on a week-long journey sailing to Gaza with other left-wing activists.

In videos posted ahead of their departure, Thunberg and others said that they planned to break Israel’s naval blockade to bring aid to Gaza.

Greta Thunberg says shes sailing to Gaza “to try to break the siege.”



The activist is sailing on a small boat with 11 other activists to “stand in solidarity” with Palestinians and plans to land in Gaza.



As Townhall also covered, Israel stated that it was ready to “act accordingly” if the boat tried to breach the blockade. Around this time, Thunberg and the other passengers discovered that they were being tracked by a drone.

To no surprise, Israeli forces ended up detaining the boat carrying Thunberg and the other activists. The vessel was diverted to Israel.

"Using an international civilian communication system, the Israeli Navy has instructed the ‘selfie yacht’ to change its course due to its approach toward a restricted area," a post from Israel’s defense ministry read.

“The show is over,” the ministry added.

Ahead of time, Thunberg filmed a video stating, "If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by Israeli occupational forces or forces that support Israel."

A photo showed Thunberg smiling as she was offered food after she was “kidnapped.”

Israel’s defense minister added, “I instructed the IDF to show the flotilla passengers the video of the horrors of the October 7 massacre when they arrive at the port of Ashdod.”

“It is appropriate that the anti-Semitic Greta and her fellow Hamas supporters see exactly who the Hamas terrorist organization they came to support and for whom they work is, what atrocities they committed against women, the elderly, and children, and against whom Israel is fighting to defend itself,” he explained.

The passengers are expected to return to their home countries.