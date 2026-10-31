Sand’s Campaign Cash Trail Leads to Reid Hoffman and the Epstein Files

An Iowa Democrat who took $250,000 from billionaire Reid Hoffman hasn’t returned the money.

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is running for governor. Sand’s campaign is partly funded by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who has visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island and other properties multiple times.

Advertisement

“Reid will spend the night at 71st,” according to one email from Hoffman’s team included in the latest Justice Department dump of Epstein files.

Hoffman says his interactions with Epstein were related to fundraising for MIT.

New: Tech billionaire Reid Hoffman has said his interactions with Jeffrey Epstein were limited to fundraising for MIT. Our analysis of DOJ-released emails suggests a longer, more personal relationship. w/ @bizcarson: https://t.co/7Phw3xbxMn — Rebecca Torrence (@RebeccaTorrenc5) March 4, 2026

“Rob Sand loves to talk about ‘small-dollar donors,’ but his campaign is bankrolled by coastal billionaires, wealthy insiders, and political elites,” said Iowa GOP spokesperson Jade Cichy. “Now we learn he cashed a $250,000 check from an Epstein-connected megadonor. Will he return the money, or is this who he really answers to? Iowans deserve to know.”

Sand isn’t the only Democrat politician funded by Hoffman. Hoffman has given millions of dollars to Democrats, including the Wisconsin Democrat Party, which funneled that money to David Crowley.

🚨 On October 20th, California liberal billionaire and Epstein island visitor Reid Hoffman donated $2.5M to the Wisconsin Democrat Party. The very next day, Wis Dems transferred nearly $2 million to David Crowley's campaign. Crowley has had a lot to say about billionaires and Epstein— yet seems to be relying on both to save his flailing campaign. — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 26, 2026

Hoffman has admitted that he interacted with Epstein post-conviction.

New: Tech billionaire Reid Hoffman has said his interactions with Jeffrey Epstein were limited to fundraising for MIT. Our analysis of DOJ-released emails suggests a longer, more personal relationship. w/ @bizcarson: https://t.co/7Phw3xbxMn — Rebecca Torrence (@RebeccaTorrenc5) March 4, 2026

“Rob Sand loves to talk about ‘small-dollar donors,’ but his campaign is bankrolled by coastal billionaires, wealthy insiders, and political elites,” said Iowa GOP spokesperson Jade Cichy. “Now we learn he cashed a $250,000 check from an Epstein-connected megadonor. Will he return the money, or is this who he really answers to? Iowans deserve to know.”

Sand isn’t the only Democrat politician funded by Hoffman. Hoffman has given millions of dollars to Democrats, including the Wisconsin Democrat Party, which funneled that money to David Crowley.

🚨 On October 20th, California liberal billionaire and Epstein island visitor Reid Hoffman donated $2.5M to the Wisconsin Democrat Party. The very next day, Wis Dems transferred nearly $2 million to David Crowley's campaign. Crowley has had a lot to say about billionaires and Epstein— yet seems to be relying on both to save his flailing campaign. — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 26, 2026

Yes, interacting with Epstein post-conviction is something I deeply regret. I promise to continue calling for the full release of the Epstein files - the victims deserve justice, and those responsible should be held accountable. — Reid Hoffman (@reidhoffman) February 1, 2026

Advertisement

Liberal billionaire @RobSandIA cashed a $250,000 check from Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman who appears in the Epstein files 2,600 times, visited his island, and maintained a relationship with him after his conviction. Sand still has yet to return the money. #IAGov https://t.co/oRtR6mduAa — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) October 29, 2026

@reidhoffman Epstein hounded me relentlessly to go to his pedo island and I always declined. Not you though. You actually went. What “gifts” did you bring to Epstein when you went to pedo island? https://t.co/0ATSIl3ojn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.