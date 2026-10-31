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Sand’s Campaign Cash Trail Leads to Reid Hoffman and the Epstein Files

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 31, 2026 7:00 PM
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Sand’s Campaign Cash Trail Leads to Reid Hoffman and the Epstein Files
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

An Iowa Democrat who took $250,000 from billionaire Reid Hoffman hasn’t returned the money. 

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is running for governor. Sand’s campaign is partly funded by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who has visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island and other properties multiple times. 

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“Reid will spend the night at 71st,” according to one email from Hoffman’s team included in the latest Justice Department dump of Epstein files.

Hoffman says his interactions with Epstein were related to fundraising for MIT. 

“Rob Sand loves to talk about ‘small-dollar donors,’ but his campaign is bankrolled by coastal billionaires, wealthy insiders, and political elites,” said Iowa GOP spokesperson Jade Cichy. “Now we learn he cashed a $250,000 check from an Epstein-connected megadonor. Will he return the money, or is this who he really answers to? Iowans deserve to know.”

Sand isn’t the only Democrat politician funded by Hoffman. Hoffman has given millions of dollars to Democrats, including the Wisconsin Democrat Party, which funneled that money to David Crowley. 

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Hoffman has admitted that he interacted with Epstein post-conviction. 

“Rob Sand loves to talk about ‘small-dollar donors,’ but his campaign is bankrolled by coastal billionaires, wealthy insiders, and political elites,” said Iowa GOP spokesperson Jade Cichy. “Now we learn he cashed a $250,000 check from an Epstein-connected megadonor. Will he return the money, or is this who he really answers to? Iowans deserve to know.” 

Sand isn’t the only Democrat politician funded by Hoffman. Hoffman has given millions of dollars to Democrats, including the Wisconsin Democrat Party, which funneled that money to David Crowley.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GOP | IOWA | JEFFREY EPSTEIN
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