Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton offered some reassurance to the American people on Sunday regarding the recent string of tech outages.

When pressed by CNN host Dana Bash on his prior comments that the outages are the result of upgrades and maintenance, Clayton said:

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“The American people should understand that a great deal of our digital infrastructure is dated; it is old. It has been built out over three decades or more. We are in a period of technological step change, both in terms of what people refer to as models, applications, and the like, and in computing power. And in that technological step change, our systems are going to need to be upgraded. They're going to need to be upgraded for performance, and for cybersecurity. And as part of that ongoing upgrade, we are going to have glitches, gaps, interruptions in service. That is going to happen.”

He added that “the American people should also understand that cyber threats are real,” citing the fact that even as far back as 2020, there were nearly "800,000 cyber incidents reported to the FBI” — and that number has only climbed higher.

Dana Bash presses the Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton on if these tech outages are going to keep happening: "We are going to have glitches, gaps, interruptions in service." https://t.co/z87YvGuxPG — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) November 22, 2026

What Clayton said is very similar to comments made by former Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger on Fox Business last week.

She said because of the rapid development of AI, organizations are rushing to identify and repair holes in their code.

“As they're applying these patches, in some cases, they're causing systems to have unexpected issues and to need to be recovered. So, my expectation is, rather than hacking, it's that effort to use AI by defenders to get one step ahead of attackers that we're seeing,” Neuberger added.

Former Trump Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Chris Krebs even made the same argument on Sunday:

Amid the recent series of tech outages, former CISA Director Chris Krebs says it’s “going to take some time to work through” finding and patching vulnerabilities across tech systems, which he notes are “directly related to the advancements of AI this year.” Krebs, a CBS News cybersecurity contributor, adds: “Everybody needs to buckle up. This is going to be a couple of years to burn down all the bugs that are across the software on the internet.” — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 22, 2026

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