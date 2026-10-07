Iowa GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Zach Lahn Humiliates Democrat Rob Sand in First Debate

One campaign attack targeted Iowa Republican gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn, and he wasn’t going to sit back and let it roll off his shoulders. Democrat candidate Rob Sand, the state’s auditor, has tried to question Lahn’s residency, which didn’t go over well during their debate last night. In less than a minute, Lahn showed he wasn’t going to let Sand and Sand’s wife’s money — Sand married into wealth — intimidate him. Lahn explained he’s a native Iowan and that he travels a lot because he and his wife have a blended family; like Step-by-Step, both he and Mrs. Lahn have had kids with their former respective spouses (via NBC News):
🚨 MUST WATCH: Zach Lahn completely destroys every single lie Rob Sand has told since day one of this campaign. Watch this entire clip. 👇 https://t.co/KPrEpihDsr— Lahn HQ (@LahnHQ) October 7, 2026
Republican Zach Lahn and Democrat Rob Sand repeatedly returned to one topic in their first debate Tuesday night in the race to be Iowa’s next governor: questions about Lahn’s residency history in the state.
Sand, the state auditor, and Lahn, a businessman, met in Davenport as they run to succeed retiring Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in an unusually competitive race for a state that has trended to the right in recent years.
Iowa has not had a Democrat in the governor’s mansion since Chet Culver was defeated in 2010, and Sand is the only Democrat currently elected statewide. While Sand has cast himself as an independent-minded candidate, Lahn labeled him a “radical liberal” and a “career politician” who supports liberal positions on taxes and immigration.
As the two men sparred over tax rates, economic growth, addressing the state’s cancer crisis and other issues on NBC affiliate KWQC, both repeatedly referred to the controversy over Lahn’s reported ties to Kansas, which include public records showing he voted there in 2018, 2020 and 2022 before he registered in Iowa in 2024.
Lahn responded Tuesday to reports that he still frequently flies to a second home in Kansas.
“I’m a sixth-generation Iowan. I live in Iowa today. I have lived in Iowa. Rob has been lying about this, and the issue is I have a blended family, and my kids split time,” he said.
The subject first arose in a conversation about education. Sand advocated for increasing teacher salaries and better oversight of the use of public funding, while Lahn called for stronger auditing of the school voucher system and limiting the program to lower-income families.
“I want to be the biggest advocate for public school kids in the state,” Lahn said.
Sand responded: “I don’t think you’re going to be the biggest advocate for public school students over a guy who sends his kids there. When you were running advertisements saying that Marxists have hijacked the curriculum in Iowa, Zach, I’m pretty sure that that’s just more evidence that you don’t spend enough time in Iowa.”
Lahn called the attacks “the central lie of Rob Sand’s campaign.”
"Rob is supporting the raising of taxes because that's what liberals do." - @ZachLahn https://t.co/v4PzLkxw11— Lahn HQ (@LahnHQ) October 7, 2026
SAND: "My in-laws' business does not sell nitrate fertilizer." LAHN: "It's literally on the website." Indeed it is. https://t.co/YXN7lyjr25— Lahn HQ (@LahnHQ) October 7, 2026
Lahn then dished out other hits, like saying Sand supports tax increases because that’s what Democrats are wired to do no matter what, and backs transgender books in elementary libraries, and later put on a clinic about how Sand doesn’t even know the difference between therapies and vaccines when healthcare was discussed. Oh, the average tax hike for the state would be around $7,500.
"He has no clue what he is talking about." Zach Lahn completely deconstructs Rob's lie about his position on vaccines and cancer treatments. 👇 https://t.co/eemNPL1tS8— Lahn HQ (@LahnHQ) October 7, 2026
"You just in July were sitting with somebody who was asking you about books on transgenderism in elementary school classrooms... You would allow a book on transgenderism to be put in an elementary school. Iowa parents aren't wanting this." - @ZachLahn https://t.co/31FI73wJCv— Lahn HQ (@LahnHQ) October 7, 2026
Billionaire Rob Sand wants to raise your taxes by $7,500 dollars a year. "Rob, you have a billionaire family and you want to raise taxes." - @ZachLahn 🔥 https://t.co/pJ8GEzkzg5— Lahn HQ (@LahnHQ) October 7, 2026
Pound Sand on that one.
Also, Sand has no leg to stand on regarding the whole 'being around' line.
A part time Auditor isn't going to be a full time Governor of the state of Iowa. https://t.co/XaSfVbKQO2— Lahn HQ (@LahnHQ) October 7, 2026
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