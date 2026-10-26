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David Crowley's Campaign Received a Massive Donation From Major Epstein Associate

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 26, 2026 11:30 AM
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David Crowley's Campaign Received a Massive Donation From Major Epstein Associate
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

Earlier today, we told you about the billionaires and millionaires backing Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley's gubernatorial campaign. Crowley has attacked his Republican opponent, Tom Tiffany, over wealthy donors while raking in the cash from more than a dozen rich people — and most of them are from California.

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Now we've learned that Epstein associate Reid Hoffman, who visited Epstein's private island and attended a "wild" dinner party with Epstein, made a hefty donation to the Wisconsin Democrat Party, which then turned around and transferred millions to David Crowley's campaign.

On October 20, Hoffman sent $2.5 million to the Wisconsin Democrat Party (WisDems). The very next day, a $2 million transfer was made to David Crowley's campaign.

While Crowley's campaign is funded by Epstein associates like Hoffman and wealthy Democrats like Steven Spielberg and Gloria Page (the mother of Google co-founder Larry Page), he's raising taxes on hardworking Wisconsin families. Crowley asked for a 26 percent tax hike in his 2027 Milwaukee County budget and said he's proud of his record.

The one year he didn't raise property taxes, Crowley nearly doubled the Milwaukee County sales tax.

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And after he did that, Crowley celebrated by eating cake.

During last week's debate, Crowley said he's open to new user fees and even tolls on Wisconsin's highways.

This is not new, either. As part of his budget, Crowley is going to start charging Milwaukee County residents and visitors a fee to park at Milwaukee County's parks.

When pressed about how much he would raise taxes by, David Crowley refused to answer.

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"As the next governor, we need somebody who's going to take a holistic view, making sure that those who are making enough money pay their fair share," he said. "But more importantly, we need to be focusing on making everything that much more better when it comes down to how we tax it."

"What is that level in terms of making them more than their fair share?" asked moderator Matt Smith. "Do you have a number and a percentage?"

"What I have is that we have to make sure that we're working with the state legislature to make sure that we're creating a fair and taxable system that works for all incomes."

David Crowley's tax-and-spend agenda is too radical for Wisconsin. Hardworking residents in the state cannot afford new user fees, toll roads, and a "fair and taxable system" to offset all the spending Crowley plans on doing. And while he raises taxes on Wisconsin families, his campaign is being funded by out-of-state billionaires like Epstein associate Reid Hoffman.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JEFFREY EPSTEIN | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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