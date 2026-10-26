David Crowley's Campaign Received a Massive Donation From Major Epstein Associate

Earlier today, we told you about the billionaires and millionaires backing Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley's gubernatorial campaign. Crowley has attacked his Republican opponent, Tom Tiffany, over wealthy donors while raking in the cash from more than a dozen rich people — and most of them are from California.

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Now we've learned that Epstein associate Reid Hoffman, who visited Epstein's private island and attended a "wild" dinner party with Epstein, made a hefty donation to the Wisconsin Democrat Party, which then turned around and transferred millions to David Crowley's campaign.

On October 20, Hoffman sent $2.5 million to the Wisconsin Democrat Party (WisDems). The very next day, a $2 million transfer was made to David Crowley's campaign.

🚨 On October 20th, California liberal billionaire and Epstein island visitor Reid Hoffman donated $2.5M to the Wisconsin Democrat Party.



The very next day, Wis Dems transferred nearly $2 million to David Crowley's campaign.



Crowley has had a lot to say about billionaires and… pic.twitter.com/f4YGUVzTm2 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 26, 2026

While Crowley's campaign is funded by Epstein associates like Hoffman and wealthy Democrats like Steven Spielberg and Gloria Page (the mother of Google co-founder Larry Page), he's raising taxes on hardworking Wisconsin families. Crowley asked for a 26 percent tax hike in his 2027 Milwaukee County budget and said he's proud of his record.

🚨 WATCH: David Crowley opens the debate by saying that he's "proud" of his record of raising taxes and blowing out budgets in Milwaukee County.



Crowley raised property taxes five of the six years he's been in office. The one year he didn't was when he doubled the sales tax. pic.twitter.com/Uoj0duJl6V — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 22, 2026

The one year he didn't raise property taxes, Crowley nearly doubled the Milwaukee County sales tax.

David Crowley's budgets raised property taxes five of the last six years.



The one year it didn't was the year he nearly doubled the sales tax in Milwaukee County.



And now he won't rule out raising taxes yet again. pic.twitter.com/hhJqcAS2J7 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) September 23, 2026

And after he did that, Crowley celebrated by eating cake.

This was how David Crowley reacted after he officially made Milwaukee County's sales tax the highest in the state of Wisconsin.



He raised your taxes and declared that we eat cake. https://t.co/QsHNQCG535 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 27, 2026

During last week's debate, Crowley said he's open to new user fees and even tolls on Wisconsin's highways.

REPORTER: "Are you open to new user fees?"



CROWLEY: "I am open."



REPORTER: "Are you open to tolling?"



CROWLEY: "I think we should be." pic.twitter.com/b8UVa9rfzu — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 22, 2026

This is not new, either. As part of his budget, Crowley is going to start charging Milwaukee County residents and visitors a fee to park at Milwaukee County's parks.

🚨 BREAKING: David Crowley just announced that he's going to start charging you for parking at Milwaukee County's parks and lakefronts. pic.twitter.com/EBx8w9wd23 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 1, 2026

When pressed about how much he would raise taxes by, David Crowley refused to answer.

When pressed on how much he would raise income taxes, David Crowley refuses to answer.



Because he will raise taxes on every single hard-working Wisconsinites. pic.twitter.com/3Qko2HJCVU — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 22, 2026

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"As the next governor, we need somebody who's going to take a holistic view, making sure that those who are making enough money pay their fair share," he said. "But more importantly, we need to be focusing on making everything that much more better when it comes down to how we tax it."

"What is that level in terms of making them more than their fair share?" asked moderator Matt Smith. "Do you have a number and a percentage?"

"What I have is that we have to make sure that we're working with the state legislature to make sure that we're creating a fair and taxable system that works for all incomes."

David Crowley's tax-and-spend agenda is too radical for Wisconsin. Hardworking residents in the state cannot afford new user fees, toll roads, and a "fair and taxable system" to offset all the spending Crowley plans on doing. And while he raises taxes on Wisconsin families, his campaign is being funded by out-of-state billionaires like Epstein associate Reid Hoffman.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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