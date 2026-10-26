David Crowley Attacked the Donors Supporting Tom Tiffany. Here Are Crowley's Wealthy Backers.

David Crowley's campaign has attacked the three wealthy donors who have contributed to Tom Tiffany's gubernatorial campaign. The claims are that Tiffany is being bought by billionaires, but that's just not true. And now we're learning that David Crowley has more than a dozen wealthy people backing his campaign.

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This includes Reid Hoffman, the billionaire who had close ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Hoffman traveled to Epstein's private island numerous times, and even sent a gift of ice cream "for the girls." Hoffman also attended a "wild" dinner party with Epstein. Hoffman has given lots of money to Democrats and left-wing PACs across the country.

David Crowley likes to highlight 3 wealthy donors, supporting Tom Tiffany…..



But Crowley never mentions some of the people supporting the Wisconsin Democratic Party, democrat Guv. Evers, and his campaign.



Why is that?



Billionaires & Mega-Donors

• Reid Hoffman — California… — Jerry Ponio (@JerryPonioWI) October 22, 2026

Crowley is also backed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, another billionaire and left-wing radical who has driven his state into the ground. Wisconsin voters should be keenly aware of that, as Pritzker is the guy behind the state's SAFE-T Act, which allows violent criminals to walk free.

George Soros has reportedly contributed to Crowley's campaign too, as has billionaire Cargill founder Gwendolyn Sontheim Meyer.

Under the multi-millionaire backers, there is Karla Jurvetson, a physician and philanthropist who is the former vice chair of EMILY's list; Kenneth Duda, the tech entrepreneur and co-founder/CTO of Arista Networks; Gloria Page, the mother of Google co-founder Larry Page; Lynde B. Uihlein, heiress and philanthropist; Lynn Schusterman, a billionaire philanthropist; Chris Abele, the former Milwaukee County Executive and businessman; director Steven Spielberg; Deborah Kern, philanthropist and major Democrat donor; Nina Singh, who reportedly gave the Democrat Party of Wisconsin $1.25 million; and Barry Munger, a photographer and son of Charles Munger, a longtime business partner of Warren Buffett.

The other thing worth noting is this: of all those donors, only Lynde B. Uihlein, Chris Abele, and Deborah Kern are based in Wisconsin. The majority of Crowley's wealthy backers come from California, with two from New York, Pritzker in Illinois, and Schusterman in Oklahoma. Crowley went to California to fundraise with Kamala Harris and Sean Penn a few weeks ago.

Money in politics is only immoral when Republicans have it.



The double standard is one of the most ridiculous things being pushed by state Dems. https://t.co/1UbRrmBaEy — Elizabeth Wolnik (@ElizabethWolnik) October 22, 2026

It's (D)ifferent, of course.

Wow. That’s quite a list of billionaire and multimillionaire mega donors to David Crowley and the Dems in Wisconsin. Jerry asks a good question. Why don’t they ever talk about that? https://t.co/J9bfeCDHle — Chad Doran (@doranchad) October 22, 2026

It would expose the hypocrisy of the Democrats, who insist they want to get money out of politics. What they mean is, they want to make it impossible for Republican candidates and campaigns to be backed while they get money from rich, left-wing, progressive donors.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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