Here's the Exchange Where Mike Rogers Ripped Abdul El-Sayed to Shreds

Abdul El-Sayed and former Rep. Mike Rogers had another debate in the Michigan Senate race. It’s a tight contest, though El-Sayed seems vulnerable with black and Jewish voters, two of the state's largest voter blocs. At this point, he can’t do much. El-Sayed has come under fire for his family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Jewish voters in the Detroit suburbs are said to be voting Republican for the first time ever, a big deal.

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.@ScottJenningsKY on the Michigan Senate race highlights the strengths Mike Rogers has down the stretch: “Jewish voters in Michigan are very, very uneasy with Abdul El-Sayed, and I think this issue with African-American voters around Detroit having real questions about El-Sayed…” — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 22, 2026

We’ll see if it pays dividends, but Rogers tore into El-Sayed with this exchange, pretty much calling El-Sayed a con man, as his entire resume is more than fugazi:

🚨 BREAKING: Mike Rogers is DECIMATING Abdul El Sayed in front of Michigan voters in a pure masterclass "He lied about being an Egyptian dual citizen." "Did you lie about his relationships with an organization that should give us all pause [Muslim Brotherhood]? Yep, he did." "Did you lie on your resume? Yep, did. You lied about being a physician." "He lied about some of his stances on these positions as he's flipped again." "This is a pattern that we need to understand!" Rogers is going RAPID FIRE mode and everyone sees Abdul's lies! 🔥 This is the same case his new ad makes about Mohammed's family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and now he's saying it straight to voters' faces Michigan's Senate seat could decide who controls the Senate VOTE RED, MICHIGAN. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2026

"He lied about being an Egyptian dual citizen." "Did you lie about his relationships with an organization that should give us all pause [Muslim Brotherhood]? Yep, he did." "Did you lie on your resume? Yep, did. You lied about being a physician." "He lied about some of his stances on these positions as he's flipped again." "This is a pattern that we need to understand!"

I mean, talk about getting cooked, and El-Sayed knew it was a good line of attack based on his body language.

🚨 JUST IN: MI Senate candidate Mike Rogers is MIC DROPPING Abdul El Sayed 🫳🏻🎤 "So — being bought off by the Muslim Brotherhood, having donors to his campaign from Hamas that support Hezbollah, is not a problem?" 🤯 "If you are going to go to the United States Senate, we need to know, are you for America? Or are you for these TERRORIST groups overseas?" "You can grin and you can smile, and you can talk real pretty, but I'm going to tell you what, that is a RISK to our NATIONAL SECURITY." 💯 Boom. Pair that with Abdul's relentless socialism and that's ALL the more reason to vote red in Michigan Rogers is putting the question point blank: whose side are you on? PALESTINE and GAZA, IRAN and HAMAS, or America? Abdul is clearly not happy all of this got out. The Senate comes with intelligence briefings and votes on national security. HE WOULD BE A VOTE FOR ISLAMISTS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2026

Just brutal.

Black Michigan Democrat, Naura, says she’s voting for Mike Rogers: “I voted for Barack Obama, but this year I’m voting for Mike Rogers.” https://t.co/BVEH33ObL2 — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 21, 2026

Mike Rogers hit another grand slam on the debate stage tonight. He was calm, cool, collected and articulate. And he exposed his opponent for being the smug, radical Leftist that he is. Every common sense person in Michigan needs to get out and VOTE for Mike Rogers! — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) October 22, 2026

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BONUS: The corporate money attack line El-Sayed tried to use here didn't work.

Well, he walked RIGHT into that one. Absolutely lethal. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed tried to take a sneaky shot at Republican Mike Rogers over corporate donations during their debate, only to have Rogers completely flip the script on him moments later. Rogers EXPOSED El-Sayed for going straight to Chuck Schumer to BEG for corporate money — while attacking Rogers over the very same issue. ROGERS: “It’s a little bit rich to me that my opponent talks about corporate donations…” “He snuck into Chuck Schumer’s office, and asked and begged for corporate money.” “And you see it on TV today. $35 million of corporate PAC money flowing all over this state.” “It’s hypocritical.” That was a mic drop moment. — Overton (@overton_news) October 21, 2026

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