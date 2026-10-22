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Here's the Exchange Where Mike Rogers Ripped Abdul El-Sayed to Shreds

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 22, 2026 6:55 AM
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Here's the Exchange Where Mike Rogers Ripped Abdul El-Sayed to Shreds
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Abdul El-Sayed and former Rep. Mike Rogers had another debate in the Michigan Senate race. It’s a tight contest, though El-Sayed seems vulnerable with black and Jewish voters, two of the state's largest voter blocs. At this point, he can’t do much. El-Sayed has come under fire for his family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Jewish voters in the Detroit suburbs are said to be voting Republican for the first time ever, a big deal. 

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We’ll see if it pays dividends, but Rogers tore into El-Sayed with this exchange, pretty much calling El-Sayed a con man, as his entire resume is more than fugazi:

"He lied about being an Egyptian dual citizen."

"Did you lie about his relationships with an organization that should give us all pause [Muslim Brotherhood]? Yep, he did."

"Did you lie on your resume? Yep, did. You lied about being a physician."

"He lied about some of his stances on these positions as he's flipped again."

"This is a pattern that we need to understand!"

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I mean, talk about getting cooked, and El-Sayed knew it was a good line of attack based on his body language.

Just brutal. 

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BONUS: The corporate money attack line El-Sayed tried to use here didn't work.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS
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