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This Liberal CNN Contributor Actually Made Sense About Dems and Their Identity

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 28, 2026 6:50 AM
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This Liberal CNN Contributor Actually Made Sense About Dems and Their Identity
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Usually, I don’t agree with Cari Champion, but she was spot-on here. The Democrat Party has an identity crisis, which makes you wonder how it's somehow on the verge of a blue wave. That remains to be seen, but Champion noted that she has no clue what Democrats stand for. What she does know is that the party cannot be “come on, come all.”

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"I don't necessarily know that the Democratic Party, and as we are talking about it, knows what identity is... because there's so much infighting with the Democratic Party, I can't see how they're going to ever be able to find their way. We have two big figures talking about two totally different things, and that's where the trouble is."

Yes, there are Democrats who are pro-life and tough on the border. You’d never know because these folks have gone underground to escape the woke left. It harkens back to the late Cokie Roberts, who criticized the 2012 Democratic National Convention for being overly focused on abortion. At the time, some 38 percent of Democrats described themselves as pro-life. Former Biden White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield also said that if Democrats were only a far-left party, they'd turn off whole swaths of voters. 

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All good points, ladies, but the base doesn’t want to hear it, at least for now. 

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News Topics ABORTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DNC | PRO-LIFE | WOKE
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