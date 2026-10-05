Hillary Scholten Caught Praising John James, Criticizing Abdul El-Sayed in Undercover Video

"Like, it is a very, very precarious moment."

An undercover video obtained exclusively by Townhall captures Democrat U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten (MI-03) again criticizing her party’s nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, and praising the Republican nominee for Michigan governor, U.S. Rep. John James.

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“With everything happening in Detroit between the Arab community and the black community, and with Abdul on the ticket, … what I’m hearing in the street is like yo, I don’t even know if I’m going to be able to turn out for this guy, but there’s more on the ballot than just him,” the person in the video says to Scholten.

“It’s a real issue here in West Michigan, like I can tell you,” Scholten responds.

“It’s not just on the east side (of Michigan).”

Scholten says it’s “not so much the black and Arab rift,” but that “there’s a lot of work that he and his campaign still need to do to connect with the black community and especially because we have John James as, you know, he’s the only prominent black member within anyone running at the top of the ticket, and he’s on the Republican side.”

That’s a particularly bizarre statement given current Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who is black, is the Democrat nominee for Secretary of State. The secretary of state race is listed second on the ballot below the Governor’s line.

But Scholten’s eyebrow-raising comments weren’t over.

“So there’s a lot of folks who are like, wait a second, here’s this veteran talking about lowering my taxes and at the same time, what in the world have the Democrats done for me? Like, it is a very, very precarious moment,” Scholten says in the video obtained by Townhall.

The comment by Scholten is just the latest negative remark she has made about El-Sayed.

“Abdul has not reached out to me yet,” Scholten said nearly a month after the primary, The Midwesterner reported. “If he would, I would have some questions."

“I have not endorsed him yet,” she added. “A lot of it has to do with his past associations with Hasan Piker, current statements.”

Prior to that, she said she “will not stand beside someone who has allowed distinctly anti-American sentiment to enter our public dialogue.”

Scholten isn’t the only Democrat airing concerns about El-Sayed.

“We’ve got to keep getting them to understand the consequences and unintended consequences that we’ve already suffered through; that’s what happens when we don’t support one another,” state Rep. Tyrone Carter said on WKAR Friday, referring to El-Sayed’s past support for the “Uncommitted” movement which sought to undermine President Joe Biden’s reelection. “So, hey, hold your nose, let’s go to the polls and let’s make this happen.”

Like Scholten, Carter said El-Sayed has work to do.

“I represent Detroit, southwest Detroit, Ecorse and River Rouge; there was zero presence from his campaign," Carter said of the Senate primary race against U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens. "Now they’ve ramped it up.”

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While in Congress, Scholten has had a collaborative relationship with James.

In 2023, Scholten and James sat together at President Biden’s State of the Union address to show “John and I are both committed to demonstrating unity,” Scholten posted on X.

In 2025, Scholten announced she was introducing legislation with James "to create a pilot Tri-Share Child Care Program."

“...I’m excited to co-lead this bipartisan solution with Rep. Scholten,” James said in a statement released by Scholten.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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