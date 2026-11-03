Even James Talarico's Friends Know He's a Fake

Even those closest to Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico know he’s full of bovine excrement.

Throughout the course of his campaign, Talarico has expressed views that were significantly more moderate than the policy positions he championed in the past. His strategy is to come off as a normal, sane, candidate who is absolutely not a weirdo who is obsessed with trans-identified children.

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But an undercover investigation by James O’Keefe shows that those nearest to him are aware that what Talarico says on the campaign trail does not exactly align with the policies he truly supports. O’Keefe Media Group released an undercover video with secret recordings of people describing his true positions as far more progressive than his moderate campaign rhetoric.

Matt Menard, the father of Talarico’s alleged girlfriend, explicitly told an undercover reporter, “Don’t put too much stock into border security comments” and claimed that the candidate is “offended” by “ICE and the Gestapo.”

TALARICO TAPES: Williamson County Democratic Chair and James Talarico’s Girlfriend’s Family Reveal to O’Keefe That Talarico Is Portraying Himself as a Moderate to Win Over Texas Voters, but Privately Holds Very Progressive Positions on Border Security, Immigration, Abortion, and Transgender Surgeries for Minors “James [Talarico], he's not going middle.” “He's [Talarico] definitely going to play the middle ground because he's in Texas. but he is a lot more progressive on it [abortion].” “Don't put too much stock into border security comments…“He [Talarico] and I have spoken about these issues.” “He [Talarico] probably said that to try to make himself appear more centrist. He's very liberal…but we've got to get elected, so we can do something.” @jamestalarico @texasdemocrats @wilcotnyd @wilcotxgov @kimg_atx — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 2, 2026

Menard insisted that Talarico actually desires “a pathway to citizenship for everybody” as opposed to the slightly more hawkish comments he made on the campaign trail.

Kim Collins Gilby, the Williamson County Democratic Chair, said Talarico’s pivot closer to the center is a calculated move to win over Texas voters. “I think it was probably just trying to push to the center because that is, you know, sadly life in Texas … we’ve got to get elected.”

Talarico’s platform has been deeply progressive during his tenure as a state representative. He has touted economic populism, aggressive action on climate change, and is so obsessed with gender ideology that he once said God is “nonbinary.”

James Talarico is a con man and a deceiver. He’s lying to Texans about his real views, because he knows his actual positions would never get him elected in Texas. https://t.co/ADMU6gDzFL — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 1, 2026

The candidate has advocated for the government to take over childcare, close tax loopholes for billionaires, mandate paid family leave, and take stronger action to restrict gun ownership.

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The scrutiny of his past policy stances has forced Talarico to moderate some of his more bizarre and extreme statements.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his Republican allies have taken full advantage of Talarico’s comments, using them to show voters that he is far too extreme to represent the Lone Star State.

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