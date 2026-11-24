Several McKinney, Texas, city officials are facing a recall effort after they voted to approve the construction of an Islamic mosque.

Mayor Bill Cox and council members Justice Beller, Dr. Geré Feltus, and Ernest Lynch said they plan to remain in their positions and fight the recall effort.

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Lynch released a statement in which he wrote, “I stand by the decisions I’ve made during my first 18 months on the Council,” and that he respects “the right of residents to voice their concerns and take part in the recall process.”

From TX3DNews:

City Secretary Empress Drane certified 6,608 valid signatures out of 7,422 submitted, exceeding the 5,805 required under McKinney’s City Charter. Drane said 541 petition pages were submitted September 25. More than three dozen city employees participated in the manual review, which included multiple audits and reconsideration of individual signatures. “I’m very confident in the work of all of our staff,” Drane told council members. “And ultimately, that falls under my responsibility.” The recall effort followed the council’s unanimous August approval of the McKinney Islamic Association’s mosque site plan. The original recall filing cited a loss of public confidence in the four officials. Organizers have since pointed to concerns about city spending, transparency, airport expansion and the U.S. 380 bypass, arguing that city leaders have disregarded residents’ objections.

The recall election is set to take place next spring after all four officials refused to step down by the November 22 deadline.

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: A massive recall effort against the McKinney TX mayor and city council members is GAINING STEAM after they ignored the community and approved a massive Islamic center



Keep fighting for the West!



Rep. Keith Self (R-TX): "I WILL SIGN the recall petition."… pic.twitter.com/PbGWcztvun — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 15, 2026

The fight started back in August when the council voted 7-0 to approve the McKinney Islamic Association’s site plan for a larger campus on the property it already occupies. The project would total about 32,573 square feet across three buildings, including a sanctuary, classrooms, and a gym.

The individuals who organized the recall effort filed their affidavit in August, only two weeks after the vote. The petition lists a single justification for the recall, “a loss of public confidence in the ability of the officers named herein to faithfully represent the citizens of the City of McKinney.”

Organizers say the mosque approval pushed residents past their limit. “I think the mosque vote for the residents was the last straw,” said John Aselton, a member of the five-person McKinney Recall committee.

🚨 ANOTHER new mega mosque is being planned to be built in Texas. The McKinney City Council unanimously approved the site plan 7-0



Now over 6,600 voters in McKinney, Texas are forcing a RECALL vote on the Mayor and 3 Council Members. The petition started right after the council… pic.twitter.com/yUDXfmJQZ1 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 17, 2026

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The petitioners also cite the McKinney National Airport terminal, a surf park, an amphitheater, and other projects they say the council pushed through over residents' objections.

But not everyone is in favor of the recall effort. Several residents who spoke during the public comment meeting defended the council — including some who disagreed with allowing the project, pointing out that the council followed the law.

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