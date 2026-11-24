Georgia's Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms was, like all Democrats, elected to address affordability issues. But not a single Democrat intends to lower your gas and grocery prices. Instead, they saw the election as a mandate to push their woke DEI agenda and massive spending like Medicare for All.

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And during an interview with MS NOW, Lance Bottoms reflected on being the nation's first black female governor, saying, "I choose to be a black woman, every single lifetime."

"I choose to be a black woman, every single lifetime" - Georgia Gov-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms tonight



My groceries suddenly feel affordable pic.twitter.com/ge5k91LDRa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 24, 2026

"Think again, you know, I'm a black woman," Lance Bottoms said. "And all that entails."

"You know, it's just one part of it, but I choose to be a black woman every single lifetime," she added.

You can't choose to be a black woman; you just are one, or you aren't. — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 24, 2026

It's also telling, as Democrats say that black women get paid less, struggle more, and are impacted by things like climate change. But Lance Bottoms would also choose that oppression every single lifetime?

Schrodinger's oppression — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) November 24, 2026

Exactly that.

"I'm a black woman, and all that entails."



Highest rate of abortion out of all races (28.6 per 1k)



Highest rate of obesity out of all races and sex (56%)



Highest rate of being on SNAP (24.9 participation rate with 28.7% share)



Highest rate of being on Section 8 (8%… https://t.co/MdwF2x0DMI — S. (@SanctaUmbra) November 24, 2026

Ouch.

@KeishaBottoms Congratulations on being comfortable with your identity. Now, can we get back to discussing the issues that actually affect the people of Georgia? 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/Aj9e8fYNhV — Don’t piss on my leg and tell me it’s raining (@potterylover) November 24, 2026

If things don't get better in Georgia, everyone and anyone will be to blame except the Democrats in power.

How does this address affordability? Housing costs? Concerns about crime?

It doesn't, and the Democrats will never address any of those.

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