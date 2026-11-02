Ken Paxton Just Nailed the Reason Talarico Doesn't Represent Texas

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton slammed Democrat Senate nominee James Talarico as a “con man and a deceiver” days before the midterm elections.

During an appearance on Fox News with host Kayleigh McEnany, he was asked about Talarico’s support of Democrats’ plan to pack the Supreme Court if they win control of Congress.

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“I think the founders got it right,” Paxton said. “We have a good number of Supreme Court justices. They are doing that to pack the court so they can get a more liberal agenda more quickly. They're also going to try to obviously add in extra states from Puerto Rico to D.C. to add Democratic votes.”

Paxton further stated that Talarico “is going to do anything that is radical” and that “there is no doubt in my mind this is a game.”

“He's a con man. He's a deceiver. He's lying to Texans about his real views because he knows that if he tells them the truth, he cannot get elected in Texas,” Paxton added.

McEnany asked whether Paxton believes Talarico will support the Democrats’ radical agenda.

“Oh, I have no doubt,” Paxton said.

I mean, you just have to look at what people do when they're actually voting, when they're actually talking. Now that he's in this general election, he has had to change those positions. But go back and look at his behavior. It's nice to listen to the rhetoric, but does the rhetoric match the record? And in his case, there's nothing close to what he is saying now that has matched his record. On the other hand, my rhetoric absolutely matches my record. I'm not changing for this election.

James Talarico is a con man and a deceiver. He’s lying to Texans about his real views, because he knows his actual positions would never get him elected in Texas. https://t.co/ADMU6gDzFL — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 1, 2026

Talarico’s past comments plagued him all throughout the campaign as Republicans used them to show that he is not the right person to represent Texas. During a recent interview, Talarico acknowledged the problem with some of his comments — especially when he claimed there are six sexes.

“I missed the mark on some of my past statements, I'll be the first to admit it,” he said, when asked about the comment. “What I meant is there are two sexes and there's a small percentage of people with genetic abnormalities. Obviously I didn't say it correctly. There are not six sexes, there are two.”

Talarico has also claimed God is “nonbinary” and expressed a bizarre obsession with LGBTQ people.

The race heads into Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polls showing a close contest. The most recent polls show Talarico narrowly leading Paxton, according to CBS Texas. The outlet also reported that spending on advertising in the race has passed a quarter of a billion dollars.

A CNN poll taken Oct. 20–27 found Talarico ahead 49 percent to 43 percent among likely voters.

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