James Talarico Refuses to Say Illegal Aliens Should Be Deported

The punishment for crossing our borders illegally is deportation. That's written in the legislation drafted and passed by Congress and signed into law by past presidents. Agencies like ICE and Border Patrol are tasked with enforcing those laws. Yet Democrats refuse to enforce them, citing "compassion," a desire for mass amnesty, and openly admitting they need and want the support of illegal aliens or they'll "lose the country."

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James Talarico, who wants to go to the Senate and represent the state that arguably feels the burden of illegal immigration the most, refuses to say that illegal aliens should be deported in accordance with federal laws.

WATCH: Yesterday, James talarico refused to say someone who crosses the border illegally should be deported. #TXsen pic.twitter.com/91fsuYu4LF — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) October 27, 2026

"In a case that someone crosses over illegally here, doesn't apply for asylum, or can find that legal status here, what comes next?" asked the reporter.

"Well, we have to hire more immigration judges," Talarico replied. "So that we can process these asylum claims and weed out fraudulent ones."

She specifically said if they don't get asylum or other legal status. Talarico didn't answer that, and the answer is simple: If you do not have legal status, asylum or otherwise, you should be deported.

Talarico proves that he is not willing to enforce the laws of the USA and therefore is not willing to protect Americans! — Eric Williams (@EricWil26063501) October 27, 2026

For Democrats, they ignore the laws they don't like and ruthlessly enforce the ones they do — even if they have to make them up.

Democrats would literally invite Hitler and his friends to cross the border into America, and then they'd claim we can't detain & deport him because "he hadn't committed any crimes since he got here." — Liberty First (@focusonliberty) October 27, 2026

That's the logic they use.

If James Talarico is elected to the Senate, he'll vote to flood his home state of Texas with illegal aliens from all over the globe.



It's illegals before Texans in James Talarico's world. https://t.co/MYH3BC5rU7 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 27, 2026

That's the Democrats' plan, and they're pretty open about it.

Because Talarico is an open-borders zealot. Vote RED or what you saw during Biden will be minute compared to what they have planned. https://t.co/v8NtSpIQOt — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) October 28, 2026

It will be orders of magnitude worse than the Biden administration years.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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