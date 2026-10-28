DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

James Talarico Refuses to Say Illegal Aliens Should Be Deported

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 28, 2026 4:00 PM
Advertisement
James Talarico Refuses to Say Illegal Aliens Should Be Deported
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The punishment for crossing our borders illegally is deportation. That's written in the legislation drafted and passed by Congress and signed into law by past presidents. Agencies like ICE and Border Patrol are tasked with enforcing those laws. Yet Democrats refuse to enforce them, citing "compassion," a desire for mass amnesty, and openly admitting they need and want the support of illegal aliens or they'll "lose the country."

Advertisement

James Talarico, who wants to go to the Senate and represent the state that arguably feels the burden of illegal immigration the most, refuses to say that illegal aliens should be deported in accordance with federal laws.

"In a case that someone crosses over illegally here, doesn't apply for asylum, or can find that legal status here, what comes next?" asked the reporter.

"Well, we have to hire more immigration judges," Talarico replied. "So that we can process these asylum claims and weed out fraudulent ones."

She specifically said if they don't get asylum or other legal status. Talarico didn't answer that, and the answer is simple: If you do not have legal status, asylum or otherwise, you should be deported.

For Democrats, they ignore the laws they don't like and ruthlessly enforce the ones they do — even if they have to make them up.

Recommended
FBI Agent Who Got Charged for Lying to Congress About Hunter Biden's Laptop Cried in Court Matt Vespa Not Even the NYTimes Could Turn a Blind Eye to This Claim by James Talarico Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's the logic they use.

That's the Democrats' plan, and they're pretty open about it.

It will be orders of magnitude worse than the Biden administration years.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BORDER PATROL | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TEXAS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

FBI Agent Who Got Charged for Lying to Congress About Hunter Biden's Laptop Cried in Court

FBI Agent Who Got Charged for Lying to Congress About Hunter Biden's Laptop Cried in Court

Matt Vespa
Not Even the NYTimes Could Turn a Blind Eye to This Claim by James Talarico

Not Even the NYTimes Could Turn a Blind Eye to This Claim by James Talarico

Amy Curtis
CNN Panel Runs Spin on the Dems' Fake Dan Sullivan Stunt in Alaska. The Narrative Was Predictable.

CNN Panel Runs Spin on the Dems' Fake Dan Sullivan Stunt in Alaska. The Narrative Was Predictable.

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos