Last week, we learned that the Albemarle County Public School district in Virginia shut down early for Thanksgiving, citing hundreds of employees who failed to get a proper background check. The district operates 29 schools and special facilities and shut down so as to "not risk the safety of our students."

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Now another district in Virginia, Alexandria City Public Schools, has placed more than 70 employees on leave because they have incomplete background checks.

More than 70 Alexandria City Public Schools employees were placed on leave due to incomplete background checks.https://t.co/SOMtWPxuB9 — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) November 24, 2026

The district sent a letter to parents informing them that 72 employees who were hired over the last three years had not completed secondary background checks as required by the Virginia Department of Social Services. The district hired a total of 1,700 people over that time period.

"I want to be clear that we have no reason to believe that any of these employees did not complete this form intentionally, nor do we have any reason to suspect that any of them have a founded complaint," wrote acting Superintendent Grace Taylor in that letter. The letter said that "operations of the school division have been minimally impacted."

Those 72 employees will remain on leave until the proper forms are submitted or be placed in "non-student-facing roles" until the checks are complete if those checks take longer than anticipated, according to ABC7 News.

The district said 70 staff members have completed the applications for background checks, and 27 have been cleared to return to work.

I would say homeschool but, they are trying to make that illegal too, along with stealing the opportunity for Trump’s school choice programs from Virginians, tyranny. 🙏🇺🇸 — NIBS (@AHarVesco) November 24, 2026

The attacks on homeschooling and school choice are par for the course for Democrats who then fail to hold public schools to standards and the law.

What the hell is going on in Virginia school districts? Is this a statewide racket or what?!? Accountability now for our children! — Erich (@derichturner) November 24, 2026

Children deserve better.

The confession phase has begun. https://t.co/F4TWA1M8ZA — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) November 24, 2026

We have a feeling a lot of districts will be impacted.

Virginia must look at every school district. https://t.co/m950lstOZX — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 24, 2026

Every single one.

Virginia Democrats have been hiring teachers and staff for public schools without background checks.



Equity over kids. Spending cash over safety. https://t.co/bAbahTaf4S — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 24, 2026

The incompetence should be punished. It won't be, because Democrats control Virginia now, too.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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