When President Joe Biden issued hundreds of pardons — including to members of his family and his son Hunter — as he prepared to leave the White House, we don't remember hearing much whining about an "abuse of the pardon power" from Biden's fellow Democrats. People who insisted Biden wouldn't pardon Hunter were suddenly saying it was the loving act of a caring father.

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With Democrats vowing massive lawfare against members of the Trump administration, the military, Trump's family, Elon Musk, businesses, law firms, and even possibly Trump voters, we expect President Trump to issue sweeping pardons, too.

No president should be able to sell a pardon.



Today, I’m calling for sweeping federal reform of the presidential pardon power.



The Justice Department is not Donald Trump’s personal law firm. Justice is NOT for sale. pic.twitter.com/dyyJPIm2X5 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 24, 2026

"Today, Donald Trump is once again standing inside the Department of Justice, next to his former personal defense lawyer who is now the Attorney General, giving a speech about protecting American families," Newsom said.

"Donald Trump doesn't oppose mercy; he sells it," Newsom continued. "If you're poor, Black, or brown, you get the needle. If you're rich and know Donald Trump, you get a pardon and a personal phone call."

"And he's told you more are coming, 'tremendous numbers,' he said. He even says pardoning himself is not unreasonable. A Justice Department that prosecutes his enemies and pardons himself and his friends? That's not law enforcement. That's a protection racket," Newsom added. "We need foundational federal reform. Starting with this: no president can ever again turn the power of mercy into a business. No president. And no one should be able to sell a pardon."

You'll not be surprised to learn that Newsom didn't object to Biden's pardons. In fact, Newsom said he was merely "disappointed" that Biden pardoned Hunter. "With everything the president and his family have been through, I completely understand the instinct to protect Hunter. But I took the president at his word. So by definition, I'm disappointed and can't support the decision," Newsom said at the time.

But in June, Newsom hosted Hunter on his podcast and let Hunter defend the pardon at length. According to NBC News, Hunter said, "That’s how much you know my dad loves me" noting that the elder Biden "chose me over his legacy."

There's no evidence that Newsom criticized the preemptive pardons of the Biden family, Anthony Fauci and members of the January 6 Committee, either.

By the way, Newsom also let a bunch of murderers get off death row recently, despite objections from the families and California voters.

You are a failure.



Commuting child killers was a bad idea. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 24, 2026

Yes, it was.

Newsom doesn't care. How many families did he hurt? An 8-year-old was murdered. Gavin commuted the killer's sentence.

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Just incredible levels of projection here.

The guy who just commuted the sentences of 548 murderers wants to talk about pardons. https://t.co/pTPBBM6O6H — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 24, 2026

This is deflection, of course.

I agree 100% with Newsom on this issue. While he calls out Trump specifically, reality is all Presidents have abused their pardon power for favors. Biden and many, many others.



It does not excuse Newsom from the sweeping commutation of all 548 death sentences in the state of… https://t.co/iaA35wcpri — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) November 24, 2026

Newsom is trying to excuse his sweeping commutation by pointing the finger at Trump.

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