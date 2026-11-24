A divided Fourth Circuit panel upheld an order prohibiting Virginia from enforcing its mask and identification law against federal immigration authorities.

The panel ruled on Monday that Virginia’s law was a state regulation on the federal government, which the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause does not allow.

Advertisement

From Bloomberg Law:

Virginia’s masking ban and identification requirements for federal officers likely violate the US Constitution, a federal appeals court ruled in an opinion that also backed the state’s ability to refuse to help enforce immigration laws. A panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit lifted a preliminary injunction to allow the state to enforce its law dictating terms for local cooperation with federal law enforcement. The federal government can’t make the state or its localities assist with federal immigration enforcement efforts. Nothing about Virginia’s decision to limit when its agents may do so violates the law, Judge Toby J. Heytens, a Biden appointee, said. The statute doesn’t require the federal government to do anything or prevent private parties from entering into contracts with it, Heytens said. And it doesn’t violate the contract clause of the Constitution because the agreements allow the state party to unilaterally terminate without cause, and, even if they didn’t, Virginia “would have constitutionally valid justifications for imposing new terms for future cooperation,” Heytens said. The court affirmed, however, a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of a new state law dictating when federal officers may wear facial coverings and requiring them to display visible identification while performing their federal duties. The same way the US Congress can’t issue orders to the states, the states can’t command the federal government, Heytens said. A chorus of federal courts across the country have halted the enforcement of similar state laws prohibiting ICE officers from concealing their identities.

Huge win for federal law enforcement in Virginia! The court BLOCKED state policies that sought to regulate the federal government and put our agents at risk. Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe, @TheJusticeDept will continue fighting to protect them. https://t.co/Mk0vPZlPgX — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) November 23, 2026

However, the panel went the other way on Virginia’s second law, which sets certain conditions on local agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The judges concluded that Washington cannot compel state and local agencies to assist federal law enforcement. They lifted the injunction against those conditions.

The practice of ICE agents wearing masks during enforcement operations has sparked a fiery debate across the nation amid the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts.

The Department of Justice argues that face coverings are necessary for protecting officers amid a rising wave of threats, doxxing, and harassment targeting ICE agents and their families.

On the other side, civil rights advocates and judges have raised constitutional concerns, especially when it comes to Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable seizures and Fifth Amendment due process by removing public accountability.

Advertisement

At the same time, several other state-level attempts to ban federal officers from covering their faces have slammed into the Supremacy Clause.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.