There are so many things that could go wrong with this story that it would be comical if it didn't have the potential to be deadly. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is releasing prisoners from Rikers Island ahead of a planned shutdown of the facility. But those prisoners have to go somewhere, and Mamdani's plan is the stuff of socialism: using taxpayer dollars, Mamdani wants 300 New York families to house the prisoners in their homes.

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This is so crazy, I thought it was fake:



Mamdani wants to pay 300 families to house prisoners that he is planning to release from notorious Rikers Island



The program, called Kinship Reentry Housing, would give relatives $500 (taxpayer dollars) monthly



Killers and rapists… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 23, 2026

Families would be paid $500 a month. But we have questions, aside from what happens if these violent criminals murder their host families in their sleep. The biggest one this writer has is: do squatters' rights apply? What happens if the host family goes to work and the criminal changes the locks and refuses to let them back in?

Will the family have lost their house? Are there protections in place to prevent this and, more importantly, would those protections actually be enforced? What happens if the family wants to remove the criminal because of concerns or behavior?

The New York Post said the program is limited to family members of criminals, but the concerns remain. The Kinship Reentry Housing Program was introduced in 2021, and Mamdani's plan would expand it from 50 families to 300 families, at a cost of $3.55 million to fund the program and $7.1 million in subsequent years.

If families get $500 a month for 12 months, that's $6,000 a year. If 300 families partake in the program, that's $1.8 million per year. Where is the rest of the $3.55 million going? What about the $7.1 million?

"New Yorkers are paying for crime twice — first for the offense and then again to pay for these programs," said Queens Councilwoman Joann Ariola.

So the relatives of the criminals get free money for housing their own family? What? — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 23, 2026

Yes.

What could possibly go wrong? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 23, 2026

So many things.

Commie Mamdani found $7.1 MILLION a year. It's not for cops, and it's not for crime victims.



It's for paying families $500 a month to house relatives released from jail and prison. His Close Rikers plan grows the program from 50 families to 300, according to the NY Post.… https://t.co/4pVmYnzrcv — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 23, 2026

Rikers Island houses some of the worst criminals.

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We are actually devolving, it seems.

Crimes committed by current Rikers Island inmates…



Murder: 1,507

Assault: 945

Robbery: 749

Burglary: 442

Weapons: 390

Rape: 135

Kidnapping: 40



Absolutely Insane. https://t.co/hMwMZYTqbX — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 23, 2026

It is insane, but that's socialism for you.

New York is going to get everything they voted for. https://t.co/NWbWqqoOIC — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 23, 2026

And they're going to get it good and hard.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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