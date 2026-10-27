Bernie Moreno Blasts Dem for Prioritizing Hamas Over Americans

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) clapped back at Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in an exchange on X.

Moreno posted a video showing him endorsing El-Sayed’s opponent, Republican Mike Rogers, in a campaign ad.

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“Look, Michigan, if you want a senator that wakes up every day caring about you, your family, your economic well-being, that is 100% focused on the state of Michigan, not on Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and all those other things that are on the other side of the globe, this guy Mike Rogers is going to care about you and your family,” Moreno said. “This is what this election is about. America and Michigan first, or everybody else first.”

.@BernieMoreno in Grand Rapids: "This guy, Mike Rogers, is going to care about you and your family. This is what this race is about: America and Michigan first, or everybody else first.” Just 8 days to go — let’s get it done! https://t.co/fdXyRI3pLB — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 27, 2026

El-Sayed responded on X. “Used car salesman sells used car,” he wrote.

Used car salesman sells used car. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 27, 2026

Moreno clapped back at El-Sayed. “Yeah, I sold cars,” he wrote. “You sell open borders, higher taxes, government run healthcare, antisemitism, sharia law, and policies that ship auto jobs to China.”

He added, “One of us understands the American Dream. The other wants to kill it.”

Yeah, I sold cars. You sell open borders, higher taxes, government run healthcare, antisemitism, sharia law, and policies that ship auto jobs to China. One of us understands the American Dream. The other wants to kill it. That’s why @MikeRogersForMI is going to kick your ass. — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) October 27, 2026

The race between Rogers and El-Sayed remains highly competitive, with most polls deeming it a tossup. A PollsMax average showed El-Sayed holding a 2.6-point lead over Rogers.

A Marist poll showed El-Sayed leading Rogers 50 percent to 48 percent.

El-Sayed has faced criticism over a slew of issues, including his disturbing ties to radical Islamic extremist individuals and organizations. In fact, he has quite a few controversial allies, including communist livestreamer Hasan Piker and a 9/11 truther affiliated with the Iranian regime.

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