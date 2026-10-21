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Rogers, El-Sayed Clash Over ICE, Taxes, and Terror Ties in Michigan Senate Debate

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 21, 2026 7:59 PM
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Rogers, El-Sayed Clash Over ICE, Taxes, and Terror Ties in Michigan Senate Debate
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers faced off for their second Michigan Senate debate on Wednesday evening. 

Rogers said that voters should choose him because Michigan is suffering. The state’s education ranks 45th nationwide and 46th in economics, while residents pay the highest auto insurance rates nationwide. 

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Rogers warned that electing El-Sayed would bring a bigger government and more taxes. 

“What you’re going to hear tonight is a very different view of how we fix these problems, how we get Michigan back up and running again,” Rogers said. 

If elected to the Senate, Rogers said that he plans to lower costs for Michiganders by exploring American energy, making permanent the tax cuts on overtime and tips and Social Security. 

El-Sayed said that he would push to end the Iran War.

Rogers slammed El-Sayed for showing what he called a “pattern of deception” by lying about being a physician, lying about being an Egyptian dual citizen, and lying about not taking corporate money. 

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El-Sayed claimed that Rogers was bought by companies and, if elected, would accrue more debt and fight more wars. 

Rogers claimed that El-Sayed was bought out by the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, and Hezbollah. 

El-Sayed said that America should have secure borders, but he wants to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement. When El-Sayed ran for Michigan governor in 2018, he said that he wanted open borders. 

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El-Sayed said that he wants to expand Medicare for everyone, while Rogers said that he wants to reform the healthcare system. 

Rogers said that Medicare for All would cost everyone more in taxes and would mean losing private health insurance. 

"These aren't real solutions. These are solutions that are going to make your life more miserable, and it's going to take away your choice," Rogers said. 

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Social Security’s retirement trust fund is expected to be depleted in 2032. 

Rogers said that Social Security must get rid of about $500 billion worth of fraud in the program. 

El-Sayed said that he would raise taxes to run Social Security and stop taxing Social Security.

The moderators asked how the politicians would improve public safety. 

El-Sayed said that he would fund the police, which is another policy change from his 2020 views when he called for defunding the police.

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When asked what the most important federal policy could improve Michigan’s auto industry, El-Sayed said that he wants to ban stock buybacks and invest in a $25,000 electric vehicle with a 300-mile range. 

Rogers said that the federal government must ban the ability for the Chinese to build cars in the U.S. 

“Remember, China doesn’t come here to make profits; they come here to steal market share,” Rogers said. 

Another question asked to the candidates was how to improve the literacy of Michigan kids. Michigan ranks 44th in the nation in fourth-grade reading, with 25 percent of our fourth graders scoring at or above proficiency on the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress. 

Rogers backed supporting literacy nonprofits that help kids read in four to 16 weeks. He also supported helping kids learn skilled trades and putting shop class back in school. 

El-Sayed said that he would fund Michigan's schools more. 

When asked if voters should show identification before voting, El-Sayed claimed that it was a form of voter suppression. 

Rogers supports showing identification to vote. He said that it builds confidence in elections. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS | SOCIAL SECURITY
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