Abdul El-Sayed's Events Are Astroturfed, and Here's the Proof

On October 17, Abdul El-Sayed posted an image on X trying to mislead voters about enthusiasm and support for his campaign and lying about his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers.

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One of us is The other is just taking

campaigning. orders from Trump. pic.twitter.com/psGKDIlR84 — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 18, 2026

It's just the latest in a long line of lies from El-Sayed, of course. He's lied about being a physician. He's lied about his citizenship in Egypt. He's lied about allowing Americans to keep their private insurance plans under his Medicare for All scheme, and he's lied about his family's ties to radical terror groups like the Muslim Brotherhood.

The reality is this: the El-Sayed campaign is using buses to bring college students and others to his campaign events. This isn't organic support or campaign enthusiasm. It's a carefully-crafted narrative meant to bolster El-Sayed, who is far too radical for the U.S. Senate.

🚨DON’T FALL FOR THIS: Abdul El-Sayed has been bussing attendees to his rallies.



Cherry picking bluer parts of the state to make it look like his rallies are always filled no matter where it’s located! https://t.co/9xfYcVgJnQ pic.twitter.com/N13EEOhXcg — Dogs For Rogers (@DogsForRogers) October 19, 2026

It's all a scam.

Mobilize webpages prove that Abdul Mohamed El-Sayed @AbdulElSayed’s campaign has been busing people from blue areas to his events in Michigan.



For example, the flyer below offers busing from the blue area of Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Abdul’s and Bernie Sanders @BernieSanders’s… pic.twitter.com/bpjjPyXRRI — Loomer Unleashed (@LoomerUnleashed) October 19, 2026

Ann Arbor is a deep blue area.

You’re bussing in people from all across Michigan. If Mike rogers did this, you’d FREAK OUT. pic.twitter.com/N5U3ehZSRE — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 19, 2026

There are other examples of this, too. Abdul for Senate organized a carpool for the May 3 "Fight the Oligarchy" tour and Swing Left is organizing a bus from Chicago to knock on doors for El-Sayed this weekend.

"Democrats are flocking to Mike Rogers at record pace, and Abdul bussing people into his events is further proof of that," said Rogers spokeswoman Abby Ronson. "Even Democrats know he’s too extreme to be their Senator. Michiganders know Mike Rogers is the best man for the job — no matter your party alignment."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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