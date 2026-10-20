DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Abdul El-Sayed's Events Are Astroturfed, and Here's the Proof

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 20, 2026 3:45 PM
Advertisement
Abdul El-Sayed's Events Are Astroturfed, and Here's the Proof
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

On October 17, Abdul El-Sayed posted an image on X trying to mislead voters about enthusiasm and support for his campaign and lying about his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers.

Advertisement

It's just the latest in a long line of lies from El-Sayed, of course. He's lied about being a physician. He's lied about his citizenship in Egypt. He's lied about allowing Americans to keep their private insurance plans under his Medicare for All scheme, and he's lied about his family's ties to radical terror groups like the Muslim Brotherhood.

The reality is this: the El-Sayed campaign is using buses to bring college students and others to his campaign events. This isn't organic support or campaign enthusiasm. It's a carefully-crafted narrative meant to bolster El-Sayed, who is far too radical for the U.S. Senate.

It's all a scam.

Recommended
Hakeem Jeffries' Trip to a Cuban Bakery Did Not Go Well at All Matt Vespa The Feds Have That DNA Evidence on Ilhan Omar...and It Could Totally Wreck Her Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Ann Arbor is a deep blue area.

There are other examples of this, too. Abdul for Senate organized a carpool for the May 3 "Fight the Oligarchy" tour and Swing Left is organizing a bus from Chicago to knock on doors for El-Sayed this weekend.

"Democrats are flocking to Mike Rogers at record pace, and Abdul bussing people into his events is further proof of that," said Rogers spokeswoman Abby Ronson. "Even Democrats know he’s too extreme to be their Senator. Michiganders know Mike Rogers is the best man for the job — no matter your party alignment."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries' Trip to a Cuban Bakery Did Not Go Well at All

Hakeem Jeffries' Trip to a Cuban Bakery Did Not Go Well at All

Matt Vespa
The Feds Have That DNA Evidence on Ilhan Omar...and It Could Totally Wreck Her

The Feds Have That DNA Evidence on Ilhan Omar...and It Could Totally Wreck Her

Matt Vespa
Failed Congressional Candidate Arrested for Threatening People Who Don't Vote for Angie Nixon

Failed Congressional Candidate Arrested for Threatening People Who Don't Vote for Angie Nixon

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos