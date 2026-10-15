James Talarico Wants You Defenseless

The National Rifle Association (NRA) released a new ad targeting Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico over his decidedly anti-gunner stances.

The ad shows clips of Talarico affirming his support for anti-gunner policies

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“James Talarico's been coming for our guns for years,” the voiceover said.

With control of the Senate up for grabs, Talarico sides with the most radical gun grabbers in Washington. Don't be left defenseless. Vote like your rights depend on it. Defeat James Talarico.

Talarico has pushed several different gun control laws that would do nothing to save lives. As a state representative, he backed restrictive measures that go far beyond background checks.

In a 2020 webinar, he outlined priorities that include universal background checks, closing the gun show loophole, an assault weapon ban, a large capacity magazine ban, restrictions on large firearm purchases, and handgun design safety standards.”

“I think universal background checks, I think closing the gun show loophole, assault weapon ban, large capacity magazine ban, I think restricting large firearm purchases, I think even we should start to think about handgun design safety standards as well,” the candidate said.

Talarico also argued that the Second Amendment is not unlimited or absolute. When asked whether he would vote for a federal ban on so-called assault weapons, the candidate said, “Absolutely.”

James talarico confirms he would "absolutely" vote to ban certain guns and magazines. #TXsen #2A https://t.co/9mM9lAbCt7 — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) September 10, 2026

The candidate has also referred to gun violence as an “epidemic” and pushed additional gun control laws as the solution.

State Rep. James Talarico spoke to KXAN’s Tom Miller Monday, as the Democratic primary candidate makes his final push on the campaign trail for U.S. Senate. Talarico, a Round Rock native, said the mass shooting in Austin Sunday morning was “gut-wrenching” and “the latest example of elected leaders failing us on this issue.” “People across Austin, across Texas, across this country are really sick and tired of elected officials not addressing this epidemic of gun violence,” Talarico said. “It’s partly why I’m running for U.S. Senate, to try to bring these common sense gun safety measures to our state and to our nation — universal background checks, red flag laws, closing the gun show loophole, safe storage laws.”

None of this is surprising. Talarico is a left-wing authoritarian who wants people more reliant on the state. The rise in gun ownership over the past decade shows that fewer people believe the government will be there to protect them if they are in danger.

Talarico’s views on firearms are not popular in a state like Texas, which is why it’s interesting that he hasn’t tried to moderate them as he has with other stances.

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