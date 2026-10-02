This Ad Is How You Know That Talarico Is in Trouble

Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico is dropping big money on a new ad campaign trying to distance himself from Republican ads that expose his radical voting record in the Texas House of Representatives.

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Medium Buying: James Talarico releases new ad



Talarico: “Kan Paxton is lying about my record, even making fake AI videos of me. No, I'm not a member of the Chinese Communist Party. No, I don't support sex change surgeries for kids.” pic.twitter.com/wcPquEXrGA — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 2, 2026

In the new ad, Talarico states that he “is not a member of the Chinese Communist Party” and that he does not “support sex change surgeries for kids,” and claims that the Ken Paxton campaign is “making fake AI videos” of him.

Paxton quickly responded to Talarico’s comments and alleged that the ads were pushing a fake narrative.

It doesn’t take AI for Texans to know James Talarico is lying to them.



Talarico voted to allow China to buy our land.



Talarico voted to trans our children.



Talarico voted to force a state income tax on Texans.



Talarico voted to let violent criminals out on the streets. https://t.co/RN4HtQGvqh — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 2, 2026

Talarico’s record on China and child sex change surgeries has been mired in controversy since the launch of his campaign.

Talarico voted to strike down a bill that prevented foreign adversaries, including China, from purchasing vast swaths of Texas land despite moves from wealthy Chinese nationals to purchase land outside of American military installations.

Talarico also fought staunchly against Senate Bill 14, legislation that outlawed transition surgeries for minors and prevented state funds from being disbursed to organizations that performed them. Talarico’s fervor against the bill was so intense that he labeled it “the most dangerous bill” of the session.

To make matters worse for Talarico, he was captured on hidden camera admitting that he would emulate the way he “fought for trans kids” in the Texas House should he be elected to the U.S. Senate.

🚨WATCH



James Talarico — who fought to allow the gender mutilation of children and to let men compete in girls' sports — says his far-Left agenda hasn't changed.



TALARICO: “The way I fought for trans kids in the legislature is how I will fight for them in the US Senate.” pic.twitter.com/D3odeXDw7e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2026

Talarico and Paxton will face off for control over the Texas Senate seat in just 32 days.

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