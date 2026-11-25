He’s not a Trump supporter at all, though the Democrats’ insanity might push him to vote for a Republican if they don’t get their act together by 2028. HBO host Bill Maher is persona non grata. Conservatives don’t really trust him, though he’s become less of an attack dog. The Left has disavowed him, particularly after he dined with President Trump twice, couldn’t lie and say he was a bad guy, and admitted that this president has done things right. His main concern seems to be returning to sensible positions, where things aren’t so knee-jerk. As he put it, the massive swings every cycle are making him carsick, though the people who push him past the point of puking are the leftist lawn sign people.

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The comedian sat down with Piers Morgan, and both men have relationships with President Trump, and both admitted he was right about a lot of stuff.

Piers Morgan and Bill Maher just teamed up to give President Trump his flowers — “He’s been right about a lot of stuff.” Both of these guys have spent years ripping into Trump. Now they’re sitting there running down the list of everything he got right. Wow. That was unexpected. MORGAN: “He was right about NATO not pulling their weight on funding.” MAHER: “Yes!” MORGAN: “He was right about shutting the southern border.” MAHER: “Yes!” MORGAN: “He’s been right about a lot of stuff.” MAHER: “Well, he was also right about colleges have become out of control.” “Colleges are way too indoctrinating as opposed to just teaching and stuff.” That’s the thing with Maher and his ilk, at least he is willing to be objective when it comes to certain wins from Trump. Other Democrats will NEVER give him credit for anything. — Overton (@overton_news) November 24, 2026

MORGAN: “He was right about NATO not pulling their weight on funding.” MAHER: “Yes!” MORGAN: “He was right about shutting the southern border.” MAHER: “Yes!” MORGAN: “He’s been right about a lot of stuff.” MAHER: “Well, he was also right about colleges have become out of control.” “Colleges are way too indoctrinating as opposed to just teaching and stuff.”

Three major issues concerning America’s culture and national security. The first is terrifying, as it seems Hamas forces have overtaken countless student bodies. Both men have attacked Trump, but Maher, in particular, has been open about what this president has done right, which has driven his audience up the wall. He’s ripping apart their narratives with ease, torpedoing their intended method of control, and it’s all coming from inside the house.

‼️ NEW COLLABORATION ‼️ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 19, 2026

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