American taxpayers can now read internal memos and communications from USAID to get a glimpse into what our money was funding, outside of condoms in Gaza, DEI musicals in Ireland, and a transgender comic book in Peru, that is. The Left pretended USAID was simply feeding poor children around the world, but its mission was much broader and sinister, with coordinated efforts to censor speech and the free flow of information as "threats to democracy."

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If you were wondering why the Left lost its mind when USAID closed down, it's not because they were worried about hungry children; it's because the Trump administration kneecapped a major source of global censorship, too.

Now on https://t.co/6gJOBD71q1, you can read internal memos and communications showing how the agency actually operated behind the sceneshttps://t.co/00IvZvG4dD — Edward Coristine (@as400495) November 25, 2026

Those monitors flagged content and reported it to tech platforms. X user DataRepublican scraped a lot of the information and found that USAID was working to censor and silence social media users. USAID paid for "social media monitors" who worked in 20 countries to flag content and report it to tech platforms.

Only started to look, but insane stuff in those files:



ㆍUSAID was funding social media "monitors" in 20 countries and flagging content to tech platforms

ㆍUSAID was drafting partnership language with Facebook to prevent "destabilizers" in political transition

ㆍSamantha Power… https://t.co/UVGy6yDVgG pic.twitter.com/aRuiFOXjA0 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

"And the weirdest one of all... USAID was passing around talking points on justifying censorship by "framing in terms of foreign malign influence" because they aren't allowed to just arbitrarily censor social media otherwise," DataRepublican noted.

There is also a video that would indicate officials knew the Hunter Biden laptop was real and planned to counter it as a "lie."

Hard to watch this video clip from USAID archives and not conclude that the people involved KNEW the Hunter Biden laptop was real. They had a plan ahead of time to counter it as a "lie."



GDI even says that it had an impact on the election outcome of 2020. https://t.co/UVGy6yEt6e pic.twitter.com/SPGkcd4Srx — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

"But if we all remember back to the Hunter Biden laptop leaks the New York Post published leading up to the ... 2020 election," said a man identified as Danny Rogers. "It had a very different impact in the campaign than the Hillary Clinton email leaks had in the 2016 election. And in large part that was because organizations like First Draft had been spending for years going around to newsrooms explaining what a disinformation campaign looked like, what to ask, what to look for, and how to treat it."

Danny Rogers is a co-founder of the Global Disinformation Index (GDI).

In another video, it was made clear that fact-checkers were working to preserve government narratives.

From the USAID files: The purpose of fact-checkers is to "debunk information in a way that aligns with the objectives of government partners."



Wow. Just wow.



We were all living inside an epistemic bubble. https://t.co/UVGy6yDVgG pic.twitter.com/lqRCAT11W8 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

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"The greatest advantage of the fact-checking space and working through investigative journalists is that it is possible to do this work in closed spaces," said Lorri Anne Meils. "And if you are aware of the political economy in which you're working, if you can identify neutral parties within the government to partner with, then bringing in the fact-checking piece to debunk information in a way that aligns with the objectives of government partners, again, just grafts ont existing programming and doesn't require a standalone undertaking."

Meils is a Senior Advisor for Human Rights.

USAID Files: The Cover of USAID’s “Disinformation Primer” used the Socialist Power Fist Symbol also used by BLM.



Taxpayer funded Communists. https://t.co/bkkmmplKvj pic.twitter.com/5tOqEXqcFy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 25, 2026

Exactly what it was.

USAID was working with Google and Facebook to censor content all over the world. They called it the "Platform Intervention Pilot."

Holy crap.



USAID was working directly with Google and Facebook to censor content all over the world.



The “USAID Platform Intervention Pilot” https://t.co/xRwgdirWXc pic.twitter.com/wMtzGCRyQh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 25, 2026

Other files showed USAID met with Meta to discuss how Facebook and WhatApp are used to organize migrant caravans.

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USAID set up a meeting with Meta. One item on the agenda was how Facebook and WhatsApp help organize migrant caravans.



That's the agency we were told just fed starving kids.



It's one election cycle from being back in business. https://t.co/q8Ouo70sSx — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) November 25, 2026

More video shows Rogers saying that factual stories about crimes committed by illegal aliens is "disinformation."

From the USAID Files: Breitbart highlighting factually true stories about illegal aliens committing crimes is considered “Disinformation”



This is Danny Rogers, co-founder of Global Disinformation Index, which worked with USAID to censor speech online.

pic.twitter.com/3H7N0M7AkK https://t.co/bkkmmplcFL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 25, 2026

USAID wanted to censor and control the free flow of information because it's a "threat to democracy."

Here is USAID webinar on how they were planning to control information because as they put it the free flow of ideas and opinions is a threat to democracy. The USAID was actively trying to undemine the republic. https://t.co/ITEJIbwMbm pic.twitter.com/QNKPZmrlIG — based bombshell (@badboujeebabee) November 25, 2026

Samantha Power, Obama's U.N. ambassador, oversaw USAID for the Biden administration.

Obama’s UN Ambassador Samantha Power was perhaps the worst we ever had.



Then they rolled her right into the Biden Administration to oversee USAID, where they utilized counterterrorism tactics (the Redirect Method) previously used to combat the spread of ISIS propaganda to… https://t.co/1SpuWWiZgl — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) November 25, 2026

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This is just scratching the surface of the USAID files, but remember: our tax dollars were funding this. The Left threw a temper tantrum when the Trump administration shut down USAID.

Now we know why.

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