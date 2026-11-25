Chuck Schumer is facing even more opposition to his being the Senate Majority Leader. Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed and others want to go in a different direction, preferring Sen. Chris Van Hollen over Schumer, who has been both Senate Majority Leader and Senate Minority Leader for more than a decade.

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Now some big-name celebrities and Democrat donors are signing a letter demanding Schumer step aside for another Senate leader. Here we'll remind you that Schumer is the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in U.S. history, and the Left's current backlash against Jews and Israel must be playing a role in their attempted ouster.

NYT: Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, Chelsea Handler and Others Say Schumer Should Not Be Leader



In a letter signed by celebrities and other Democratic donors, the supporters of Senator Chris Van Hollen said a change in leadership from Senator Chuck Schumer was needed after the… pic.twitter.com/3B8cH8i5tW — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 24, 2026

According to The New York Times, 35 celebrities and donors from New York and Los Angeles released the letter on Tuesday. The signers include Jane Fonda, Marisa Tomei, Padma Lakshmi, and David Mandel, who created "Veep."

"There is a real need and desire for something different to happen," Chelsea Handler said. "This is an opportunity. This is a window. We need to, like, get the ball and run with it. And I don’t believe that Chuck Schumer is going to do that."

Schumer has said repeatedly that he has enough support to be named Senate Majority Leader. The New York Times said Van Hollen "has acknowledged his underdog status but said he is picking up support."

So, a bunch of wealthy, older celebrities who are out of touch with working-class Americans and aren't accountable to any constituents? Just celebrities doing celebrity things and talking s**t about things they don't understand. Yeah, no. — bruh (@HennyPesto) November 24, 2026

We cannot ignore the optics of this: wealthy people in New York and Los Angeles are dictating who runs Congress for the rest of the country.

Thank goodness for the Electoral College.

“Thank you for getting us the largest win in decades.



Now get out.” https://t.co/INBD7om1ov — CA ET Nerd (@earlyvotedata) November 24, 2026

Pretty much.

I would like just one person who speaks to people who say Chuck Schumer is too old to ask their opinion on Bernie Sanders who is 10 years older than him. — Charles Knaub (@BTC181976) November 24, 2026

That's just an excuse. These same people wanted Biden to serve another term and his brain was basically tapioca pudding.

We all know the real reason they oppose Schumer.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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