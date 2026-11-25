Now, this ABC News reporter didn’t agree with Bill O’Reilly specifically; she didn’t explicitly say the former Fox News host was right, but both made the same points about Jensen Huang's reinstatement at Nvidia. He was reinstated this week by the board with immediate effect after resigning over a slew of affairs, one of which were with a reported Chinese spy. His return isn’t about sexual politics or corruption: it’s about national security and economic priorities. And sorry, that trumps extramarital indiscretions, which aren’t illegal, any day of the week.

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O’Reilly made these points on Katie Pavlich’s show:

Bill O’Reilly says everyone has it wrong when it comes to President Trump’s reasoning for supporting Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. O’Reilly said you won’t hear this take anywhere else in the media because they don’t understand how the president operates. The real reason has nothing to do with personalities...it’s actually about national security. O’REILLY: “President Trump looks at Jensen Huang as a national security problem. Not a marital fidelity problem. Not a corruption problem.” “Number one, he believes that Huang is way ahead on AI/SI and we should have them, not the Chinese...” “The president does not want a stock market crash. He sees that as a national security problem.” “So national security in the president’s mind overrides all of the ethical and perhaps criminal things.” “You’ll never hear that analysis on any of the networks or other cables.” “The reason that I can get all this is because I understand President Trump. I know what his priorities are. I know why he does what he does.” Very interesting take from O’Reilly. — Overton (@overton_news) November 25, 2026

O’REILLY: “President Trump looks at Jensen Huang as a national security problem. Not a marital fidelity problem. Not a corruption problem.” “Number one, he believes that Huang is way ahead on AI/SI and we should have them, not the Chinese...” “The president does not want a stock market crash. He sees that as a national security problem.” “So national security in the president’s mind overrides all of the ethical and perhaps criminal things.” “You’ll never hear that analysis on any of the networks or other cables.” “The reason that I can get all this is because I understand President Trump. I know what his priorities are. I know why he does what he does.”

And ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis explained in even more detail about Nvidia, Huang, and his return’s impact on the stock market:

WATCH: ABC’s Rebecca Jarvis delivered a much-needed reality check on Tuesday’s ‘Good Morning America’ about the role of Nvidia in the U.S. economy, and that its stock price affects the retirement plans of seemingly every American with a 401(k).... “Well, [its stock price] tells you that you can’t overstate, Robin, the importance of this man, Jensen Wong, to this company. He’s the one who founded it 33 years ago. But it goes beyond Nvidia. He is one of the most important people, one of the most critical people to artificial intelligence, and by extension, because our economy has relied so heavily on artificial intelligence to grow, he has been very important to our economic growth over the last handful of years, and that is why investors have paid such attention to the stock in freefall, as you just heard there from Mary, down $2.73 trillion since early October. That takes out yesterday, and there has been a lot of focus on this company as a result.” “[The President] has [tied Nvidia’s stock to the economy], and it’s accurate. This company has driven what’s happening in artificial intelligence. Of course, they’re selling the chips, and the chips, when it comes to AI, are like the picks and the shovels in the Gold Rush. We’re in the midst of this artificial intelligence gold rush. They’re selling the picks and the shovels, but they’re also doing something else that’s very important here. They’re doing the financing. They’re helping small companies get funded in order so that they can go out and build artificial intelligence as well.” “[I]t looks undeniable that this is absolutely the case that [past Nvidia chips] gone to China. The question now that you’re going to see in these congressional hearings and investigations is whether or not the law was broken in this, and what should be the case in the future. And you’re hearing people on both sides of the aisle talk to this point, George, this morning. It’s not just Democrats that are fighting this battle; there are Republicans speaking up here as well.” “You can’t take Nvidia out of the picture when you’re talking about nest eggs. Every American, 100 million Americans, have some degree of access to this stock in their portfolios, 401ks, IRAs, because of how big this company is.” “You don’t have to realize [it’s there]. You don’t have to buy it outright. It’s probably in your 401k, and that is what makes it so critical. And that’s why, over the last handful of weeks, a lot of portfolios have tanked. This morning, they’re looking a little better, but like we said, there’s still a lot of unanswered questions about the company and AI generally.” — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 24, 2026

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“Well, [its stock price] tells you that you can’t overstate, Robin, the importance of this man, Jensen Wong, to this company. He’s the one who founded it 33 years ago. But it goes beyond Nvidia. He is one of the most important people, one of the most critical people to artificial intelligence, and by extension, because our economy has relied so heavily on artificial intelligence to grow, he has been very important to our economic growth over the last handful of years, and that is why investors have paid such attention to the stock in freefall, as you just heard there from Mary, down $2.73 trillion since early October. That takes out yesterday, and there has been a lot of focus on this company as a result.” “[The President] has [tied Nvidia’s stock to the economy], and it’s accurate. This company has driven what’s happening in artificial intelligence. Of course, they’re selling the chips, and the chips, when it comes to AI, are like the picks and the shovels in the Gold Rush. We’re in the midst of this artificial intelligence gold rush. They’re selling the picks and the shovels, but they’re also doing something else that’s very important here. They’re doing the financing. They’re helping small companies get funded in order so that they can go out and build artificial intelligence as well.” “[I]t looks undeniable that this is absolutely the case that [past Nvidia chips] gone to China. The question now that you’re going to see in these congressional hearings and investigations is whether or not the law was broken in this, and what should be the case in the future. And you’re hearing people on both sides of the aisle talk to this point, George, this morning. It’s not just Democrats that are fighting this battle; there are Republicans speaking up here as well.” “You can’t take Nvidia out of the picture when you’re talking about nest eggs. Every American, 100 million Americans, have some degree of access to this stock in their portfolios, 401ks, IRAs, because of how big this company is.” “You don’t have to realize [it’s there]. You don’t have to buy it outright. It’s probably in your 401k, and that is what makes it so critical. And that’s why, over the last handful of weeks, a lot of portfolios have tanked. This morning, they’re looking a little better, but like we said, there’s still a lot of unanswered questions about the company and AI generally.”

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As for keeping Jensen here in America and in Nvidia, I’ll let military tech executive Palmer Luckey explain again:

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey defends Nvidia’s Jensen Huang despite opposing his China chip policy, warning that removing him would weaken American technology leadership: “China wants Jensen out, so I want him in.” 🇺🇸 “China wants Jensen out, so I want him in. I don’t actually agree with Jensen on very material ideas about the U.S. relationship with the Chinese economy. I don’t think we should be exporting chips to China. But what people don’t understand is China doesn’t want Nvidia selling GPUs to Chinese companies. They want to build their own domestic semiconductor industry, not one dependent on the United States. Jensen was basically on the side of Chinese AI companies, but not the Chinese government. China knows that knocking him out makes America weaker. Jensen is the guy who built this company from scratch. He deeply understands that his personal relationships are why people are willing to do business. Nobody can take Jensen’s place at this critical juncture.” — Garrett Wright (@garrxttt) November 21, 2026

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