



Reports indicate that a grand jury has been empaneled and is hearing evidence in the Ilhan Omar immigration case. It’s a sordid tale involving a marriage scam with her reportedly gay brother, staff changing Omar’s birth date, and her father’s account of fleeing persecution being a lie. These allegations have come to the attention of both the Obama and Biden DOJ. In October, federal agents searched Omar’s home and seized her phone, computer, and passport (via NY Post):

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NEW: A federal grand jury is now hearing evidence involving Rep. Ilhan Omar, sources tell Fox News. At least two probes are active. Newly released court documents show the feds are "looking back as far as 1980." Omar says the Trump administration is "targeting political enemies" and insists she has done nothing wrong. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 24, 2026

A federal grand jury has been empaneled in Washington, DC, to consider evidence in Rep. Ilhan Omar’s immigration fraud case, The Post has learned. The panel is hearing evidence obtained by prosecutors in DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s Office and the Minnesota US Attorney’s Office related to possible immigration fraud committed by the Minnesota Democrat or her family members who fled war-torn Somalia in the 1990s, according to sources. Pirro has also suggested federal prosecutors are looking into the finances of Omar and her husband, Tim Mynett. It’s unclear what charges are being pursued against Omar and when the grand jury would be expected to make a decision on whether to hand up an indictment.

Fox News’ Jesse Watters went down the line on the Omar saga, saying she was cooked, and no lies were detected:

Jesse Watters went OFF on Ilhan Omar, one day after a judge unsealed the records from the federal search of her home. Watters couldn’t contain his laughter as he went through the facts. WATTERS: “…she lied about her age, that she lied about her name, that she lied about her dad, that she lied about her money, she lied about everything.” Here’s what we actually know. The DOJ’s own filing, unsealed last night: “The United States believes ILHAN has committed [REDACTED] crimes over decades — beginning long before she was ever in Congress.” And the warrant covers offenses “occurring between 1980 to the present.” WATTERS: “The judge said, we’re gonna seal it because there’s a probable chance that she’s gonna tamper with witnesses, that she’s gonna destroy evidence, or she could possibly flee the country.” “This is how bad she’s cooked.” — Overton (@overton_news) November 25, 2026

WATTERS: “…she lied about her age, that she lied about her name, that she lied about her dad, that she lied about her money, she lied about everything.” Here’s what we actually know. The DOJ’s own filing, unsealed last night: “The United States believes ILHAN has committed [REDACTED] crimes over decades — beginning long before she was ever in Congress.” And the warrant covers offenses “occurring between 1980 to the present.” WATTERS: “The judge said, we’re gonna seal it because there’s a probable chance that she’s gonna tamper with witnesses, that she’s gonna destroy evidence, or she could possibly flee the country.” “This is how bad she’s cooked.”

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Whatever happens, this will be a slow burn, however. Remember the Russian collusion hoax being fully exposed — that outlasted the first Trump presidency.

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