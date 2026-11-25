NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo really didn’t like this caller. During the Have Your Say With Chris segment, the caller, an Independent, took issue with the former CNN host siding with the Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson over an ICE arrest at the Seattle airport. Cuomo peddled the usual line that coming here illegally is no different from speeding. It’s a misdemeanor. Liberals only want certain laws enforced. That’s a problem. But Cuomo knew this point was crap, oozing with emotion, and just a loser, so he cut the guy off:

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Chris Cuomo completely LOST IT on a legal immigrant who called in to his show to confront Cuomo on his bias against ICE. Cuomo was literally seething towards the end because he knew the caller had him dead to rights. Some quick context: On Saturday, ICE arrested an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa as he was boarding an Alaska Airlines flight at Sea-Tac. His daughter, who also overstayed her visa, threw HOT COFFEE on the officers, according to ICE. Both were taken off the jet bridge. Washington’s Democrat Gov. Bob Ferguson went on Cuomo’s show and called ICE “completely and totally out of control.” The caller, a self-described independent, had watched that segment. He said Cuomo always claims he plays it down the middle…but he keeps siding with the illegals, even though they broke the law. So he asked: “We have to follow laws in this country, do we not?” That’s when Cuomo SNAPPED. He compared overstaying a visa to speeding: “Coming into the country illegally or overstaying a visa is a misdemeanor.” CUOMO: “So do you want me to beat the piss out of you with a stick in front of your family because you committed a misdemeanor?!” “Are you good with that, sir?!” CALLER: “I came from another country and I did it the correct way...” CUOMO: “All right, so you’re okay with people getting beaten with sticks because they didn’t do it your way!” “You’re okay with that!” CALLER: “Did they beat those people with sticks on the airplane?” Cuomo wasn’t having it. CUOMO: “Save me your moral majoritarianism. SAVE IT!” “I don’t play it down the middle. I play it fair…And what ICE is doing is wrong all day long!” “Next.” NewsNation sells itself as the non-partisan network. So much for that. Totally unhinged. — Overton (@overton_news) November 24, 2026

The caller, a self-described independent, had watched that segment. He said Cuomo always claims he plays it down the middle…but he keeps siding with the illegals, even though they broke the law. So he asked: “We have to follow laws in this country, do we not?” That’s when Cuomo SNAPPED. He compared overstaying a visa to speeding: “Coming into the country illegally or overstaying a visa is a misdemeanor.” CUOMO: “So do you want me to beat the piss out of you with a stick in front of your family because you committed a misdemeanor?!” “Are you good with that, sir?!” CALLER: “I came from another country and I did it the correct way...” CUOMO: “All right, so you’re okay with people getting beaten with sticks because they didn’t do it your way!” “You’re okay with that!” CALLER: “Did they beat those people with sticks on the airplane?” Cuomo wasn’t having it. CUOMO: “Save me your moral majoritarianism. SAVE IT!” “I don’t play it down the middle. I play it fair…And what ICE is doing is wrong all day long!” “Next.”

Your feelings are not facts. You come here illegally and are caught; you’re going back.

Adios.

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